Are Gaurav Kapur & Kirat Bhattal Divorced? Here's What We Know After Kritika Kamra Confirms Her Relationship

gaura kapur's ex wife | Instagram

Amid rumours of Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra dating, fans are now speculating whether the cricket presenter is divorced. Two years ago, a fan sparked discussion on a Reddit thread questioning if Gaurav was still with Kirat Bhattal.

Gaurav married Kirat in 2014, and the duo separated in 2021. According to Bollywood Shaadis, their divorce was "amicable." However, the exact reason remains unknown to the public. Gaurav and Kirat were last seen together six years ago in an Asian Paints campaign.

Who Is Kirat Bhattal?

Kirat Bhattal is an actress who was born in Monrovia, Liberia. She completed her education from Lawrence School in Himachal Pradesh. She was then seen in various South Indian films, including Dongodi pelli, Vattaram, Geleya, Santhosh Subramanian, Durai, and Naa Style Veru. After doing the films, she was seen hosting travel show 'Life Mein Ek Baar- When Angels Dare- and style how 'Style and the City.' Kirat's social media handle is @kiratbhattal_. However, her social media is private with around 988 followers.

Kritika Kamra Makes It Official With Gaurav Kapur

Kritika Kamra took to Instagram to upload a slew of pictures with Gaurav with caption, "Breakfast with." In the photos, the duo are seen having breakfast while tuning with their white shoes. In the last clip, we could see both cheering with the cups written on it "Bubby's. The alleged boyfriend launch post made Angad Bedi say, "Phataa poster nikla hero!!! @kkamra @gauravkaps (sic)."

Kritika Kamra is a popular Indian actress known for her standout roles in Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Reporters, and web series like Tandav and Bambai Meri Jaan. Gaurav Kapur is a well-known TV host, former VJ, actor, and cricket presenter, best recognised for Extraaa Innings T20 and his hit show Breakfast with Champions.