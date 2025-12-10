 Kritika Kamra Makes It Official With Gaurav Kapur, Who Is Kitani Mohabbat Hai Actress's Boyfriend?
After much speculation, Kritika Kamra has finally revealed the face of her boyfriend. Uploading a slew of pics on Instagram, Kritika wrote, "Breakfast with."

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
Kritika Kamra | Instagram

There were many rumours about who Kritika Kamra is dating. She had previously hinted at a relationship by sharing a photo online without revealing the person's face. Now, she has finally revealed that she is dating the well-known cricket presenter, Gaurav Kapur.

Kritika now took to Instagram to upload a slew of pictures where she is seen having with Gaurav. She captioned the post, "Breakfast with." Seeing this, one commented, "Badhaiyaa ❤️🔥🔥 cheers to our Couple (sic)." Another commented, "Both my favourites." Another emotional one wrote, "this is NOT the update i was expecting today."

article-image

Who Is Gaurav Kapur?

Gaurav Kapur hails from Delhi. He completed his schooling at Mount St. Mary’s and graduated from Venkateswara College. Gaurav is a television actor and cricket presenter, best known for hosting pre-match Indian Premier League (IPL) shows, T20 coverage, Cricbuzz Live, and his popular YouTube series Breakfast with Champions. He began his career working in FM radio and later became a VJ on Channel V. Making his debut in Indian television and film, Gaurav appeared in Darna Mana Hai, the horror film Ssshhh, and the remake of Sholay, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag.

In 2017, Gaurav launched his YouTube show Breakfast with Champions, where he interviewed several renowned cricket stars, including Smriti Mandhana, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravi Shastri, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, David Warner, Mithali Raj, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Yuzvendra Chahal, and many others.

In 2018, Gaurav joined Cricbuzz Live as an anchor and has since hosted numerous cricket matches.

Gaurav Kapur First Wife

Gaurav got married to actress Kirat Bhattal in 2014. Things did not work out between the duo and they officially got divorced in 2021. As of now, Gaurav reportedly resides in Mumbai.

