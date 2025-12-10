Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Starrer Shows Jump On Tuesday, Crosses ₹ 150 Crore Mark

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection | Instagram

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is undoubtedly in no mood to slow down at the box office. After a fantastic weekend, the film passed the Monday test with an amazing number, and now, on its fifth day, Tuesday, the Aditya Dhar's directorial showed a jump at the box office, and has crossed Rs. 150 crore mark.

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar on Tuesday collected approximately Rs. 26.50 crore, taking the five-day total to Rs. 152.75 crore. On Monday, the movie had collected Rs. 23.25 crore, so there was a good growth in numbers on fifth day.

We can expect Dhurandhar to collect around Rs. 190-200 crore at the box office by the end of its first week.

Dhurandhar Budget

Dhurandhar is a two-part film, and reportedly the budget of both pars is Rs. 280 crore. So, if we consider Rs. 140 crore as the budget of part 1, then the film has already surpassed its budget, and it is on the way to become a hit.

Dhurandhar Reviews

Dhurandhar has received mixed reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Those who love action will surely find the film appealing. If you can withstand the slow pace narrative of the first half, then, do watch the film. Overall, you won't be disappointed… esp the second half!"

Will Dhurandhar Beat Chhaava At The Box Office?

Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 with a collection of Rs. 585.70 crore. In five days, Chhaava had minted Rs. 165.75 crore. Well, till now, the Ranveer Singh starrer has collected around Rs. 13 crore less than Chhaava. So, it will be interesting to see if Dhurandhar will be able to beat Chhaava at the box office.