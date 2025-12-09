Anupama Chopra Takes Down Her Dhurandhar Review After Being Slammed By Paresh Rawal & Netizens

Senior journalist Anupama Chopra's Dhurandhar review became the talk of the town. She called the film 'exhausting, relentless, and frenzied espionage thriller'. Her review grabbed everyone's attention, including veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who slammed her on X. Now, Chopra has taken down her review from YouTube.

Check out the tweet below...

Netizens React To Anupama Chopra Taking Down Her Dhurandhar Review

A netizen tweeted, "Anupama Chopra's deleted her #DhurandharReview Her review criticized #Dhurandhar as an "exhausting, relentless and frenzied espionage thriller" driven by "too much testosterone, shrill nationalism, and inflammatory anti-Pakistan narratives." She noted its 3.5-hour length (Part 1), mix of real events like 26/11 with fiction as "dangerous and clunky," and praised the cast but overall panned it. It was removed after backlash (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Anupama Chopra has taken down her video review of Dhurandhar from YouTube. Someone who can’t take criticism of her own work became a full-fledged reviewer of others’ work (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "True colours of ANUPAMA CHOPRA Deleted #Dhurandar #DhurandharReview Paid journalism she does, boycott her #DhurandarMovie (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Dhurandhar Reviews

Dhurandhar has received mixed reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2.5 stars and wrote, "Those who love action will surely find the film appealing. If you can withstand the slow pace narrative of the first half, then, do watch the film. Overall, you won't be disappointed… esp the second half!"

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Despite mixed reviews, Dhurandhar has been performing very well at the box office. The movie in four days has collected Rs. 126 crore, which is an excellent amount. By the end of the first week, we can expect it to collect around Rs. 190-200 crore.