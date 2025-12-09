The Family Man 3 Writer Reviews Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar, 'A Creepy BDSM Variant Of Deshbhakti...'

Dhurandhar Poster | Instagram

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. However, the film has been performing very well at the box office. While many people have loved the movie, some are calling it a propaganda film. The Family Man season 3 writer, Sudhish Kamath, also took to X to share his views on Dhurandhar.

He tweeted, "Is it propaganda? Or is it just satire? Can’t tell but Dhurandhar will entertain both sides one way or the other. Aditya Dhar has a great career as the Bollywood publicist for the State but an even brighter future as an artist or storyteller once he learns people aren’t buying tickets to watch propaganda or to learn who to vote for. David Mamet in the first part of his masterclass on storytelling says the audience often feels cheated when you try to dump your political baggage on them (sic)."

Is it propaganda? Or is it just satire? Can’t tell but Dhurandhar will entertain both sides one way or the other.

Aditya Dhar has a great career as the Bollywood publicist for the State but an even brighter future as an artist or storyteller once he learns people aren’t buying… — Sudhish Kamath (@SudhishKamath) December 8, 2025

He furhter wrote, "Your job as a storyteller is to unite the tribe, not divide it. The attempts of division here appear in big bold text. And that’s the tragedy of the talented Aditya Dhar failing the lowest bar of Mamet’s definition of storytelling. Dhurandhar remains in the league of Atlee’s Ranveer Ching commercial but cooler - except it’s selling snake oil for the State. A creeepy BDSM variant of deshbhakti porn designed to ragebait and divide."

Sudhish Kamath Explains Why He Called Aditya Dhar Talented

In another tweet, Kamath explained why he called Dhurandhar director talented. He wrote, "Why do I say talented? Because Dhar has got the chops for mainstream storytelling. How does he make a dreaded Pakistani gangster relatable to the audience that they love him and celebrate him? (sic)"

Kamath gave examples of characters played by Akshaye Khanna and Rakesh Bedi, and wrote that Dhar has humanised Pakistani people. He further wrote, "This understanding of craft makes me believe that if he strives for it, Aditya Dhar can truly rise over his prejudices and become a more honest storyteller and artist without just being the guy sent in to infiltrate the Bollywood mafia to be the voice of the government of the day. My recco for Aditya Dhar is The Sympathizer. Not for the craft or pace (Dhar does not need help there and The Sympathiser is too arthouse when it comes to it’s leisurely pacing) but see how it explores the truth of what it means to living a life with the enemy camp and what it actually does to identity (sic)."

Why do I say talented?

Because Dhar has got the chops for mainstream storytelling.

How does he make a dreaded Pakistani gangster relatable to the audience that they love him and celebrate him?

Akshaye Khanna is 🔥 as Rahman Dakait rises above the caricature but credit to Dhar… — Sudhish Kamath (@SudhishKamath) December 8, 2025

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar in four days has collected Rs. 126 crore, which is surely a very good amount. By the end of its first week, we can expect the film to collect around Rs. 190-200 crore.