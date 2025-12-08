'When You Win, I Win': Ranveer Singh Gets Emotional As Dhurandhar Co-Star Sara Arjun Praises Him

Photo Via Instagram

Sara Arjun, 20, made her big Bollywood debut with Dhurandhar, where she played Ranveer Singh's love interest in the film, which released in theatres on Friday, December 5. While netizens questioned the significant 20-year age gap between the lead pair and sparked a stir on social media, Sara penned a heartfelt note after the film’s release, showering praise on Ranveer and calling him a 'superhuman,' stating how he always paid attention, was present, and chose care without being asked.

Sara Arjun's Heartfelt Note For Ranveer Singh

Sharing photos with Ranveer on Instagram, Sara wrote on Monday, "Dearest Ranveer. My words will never do justice to what I feel, but I’ll try. They say a true actor is almost superhuman: limitless, fearless, fierce, and you are exactly that. While the world sees your brilliance, I had the privilege of seeing your empathy and generosity every single day. You never led with seniority, you led with sincerity."

Check it out:

Sara wrote that Ranveer has now set the bar impossibly high and that she knows he will always be her favourite co-actor, adding that it was an honour for her to make her debut alongside him. "Mere sher! Sab log mehroom ho gaye hain aapko dekh kar," added Sara.

Ranveer Singh Gets Teary-Eyes Over Praise From Sara Arjun

Responding to Sara's long note, Ranveer commented, "Bus kar, pagli… rulaegi! (Will you make me cry now?) Enjoy this moment! The world is yours! Nothing can stop you! You are blessed! When you win, I win!" he wrote.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in key roles.