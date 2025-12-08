 'When You Win, I Win': Ranveer Singh Gets Emotional As Dhurandhar Co-Star Sara Arjun Praises Him
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'When You Win, I Win': Ranveer Singh Gets Emotional As Dhurandhar Co-Star Sara Arjun Praises Him

'When You Win, I Win': Ranveer Singh Gets Emotional As Dhurandhar Co-Star Sara Arjun Praises Him

Sara Arjun, 20, made her Bollywood debut in Dhurandhar as Ranveer Singh's love interest, sparking backlash over their 20-year age gap. After the film's release on Friday, she praised Ranveer, 40, as 'superhuman' who set the bar high. Reacting to her note, Ranveer commented, "Bas kar, pagli… rulaayegi! When you win, I win!"

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Sara Arjun, 20, made her big Bollywood debut with Dhurandhar, where she played Ranveer Singh's love interest in the film, which released in theatres on Friday, December 5. While netizens questioned the significant 20-year age gap between the lead pair and sparked a stir on social media, Sara penned a heartfelt note after the film’s release, showering praise on Ranveer and calling him a 'superhuman,' stating how he always paid attention, was present, and chose care without being asked.

Read Also
Who Is Sara Arjun? Know About Actress Selected For Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar After 1300 Auditions
article-image

Sara Arjun's Heartfelt Note For Ranveer Singh

Sharing photos with Ranveer on Instagram, Sara wrote on Monday, "Dearest Ranveer. My words will never do justice to what I feel, but I’ll try. They say a true actor is almost superhuman: limitless, fearless, fierce, and you are exactly that. While the world sees your brilliance, I had the privilege of seeing your empathy and generosity every single day. You never led with seniority, you led with sincerity."

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs SA 1st T20I: Cuttack Weather Update, Pitch Report And India's Record At Barabati Stadium
IND Vs SA 1st T20I: Cuttack Weather Update, Pitch Report And India's Record At Barabati Stadium
Panvel Municipal Corporation Cracks Down On Illegal Weekly Markets; Temporary Licences Issued To 47 Traders
Panvel Municipal Corporation Cracks Down On Illegal Weekly Markets; Temporary Licences Issued To 47 Traders
Thane Fire Safety Audit Urged By BJP Leader After Goa Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
Thane Fire Safety Audit Urged By BJP Leader After Goa Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
Mumbai News: Union Minister Piyush Goyal Conducts Surprise Inspection At Shatabdi Hospital In Kandivali, Orders Contractor Replacement Over Poor Cleanliness
Mumbai News: Union Minister Piyush Goyal Conducts Surprise Inspection At Shatabdi Hospital In Kandivali, Orders Contractor Replacement Over Poor Cleanliness

Sara wrote that Ranveer has now set the bar impossibly high and that she knows he will always be her favourite co-actor, adding that it was an honour for her to make her debut alongside him. "Mere sher! Sab log mehroom ho gaye hain aapko dekh kar," added Sara.

Ranveer Singh Gets Teary-Eyes Over Praise From Sara Arjun

Responding to Sara's long note, Ranveer commented, "Bus kar, pagli… rulaegi! (Will you make me cry now?) Enjoy this moment! The world is yours! Nothing can stop you! You are blessed! When you win, I win!" he wrote.

Read Also
'Worth Every Minute Of Those 3.34 Hours...': Deepika Padukone Gushes Over Husband Ranveer Singh's...
article-image

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in key roles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Receives Death Threats From Alleged Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Over...

Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Receives Death Threats From Alleged Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Over...

Chaudhary Aslam's Wife Criticises Ranveer Singh's Film: 'My Husband Was Sanjay Dutt Fan, His...

Chaudhary Aslam's Wife Criticises Ranveer Singh's Film: 'My Husband Was Sanjay Dutt Fan, His...

'When You Win, I Win': Ranveer Singh Gets Emotional As Dhurandhar Co-Star Sara Arjun Praises Him

'When You Win, I Win': Ranveer Singh Gets Emotional As Dhurandhar Co-Star Sara Arjun Praises Him

'7th December Devastates Me': Bigg Boss 19's Nehal Chudasama Pens Heartbreaking Note Remembering Her...

'7th December Devastates Me': Bigg Boss 19's Nehal Chudasama Pens Heartbreaking Note Remembering Her...

Rekha Is A Vision In Ivory & Gold Saree At Red Sea Film Festival For Umrao Jaan's Screening

Rekha Is A Vision In Ivory & Gold Saree At Red Sea Film Festival For Umrao Jaan's Screening