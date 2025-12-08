'7th December Devastates Me': Bigg Boss 19's Nehal Chudasama Pens Heartbreaking Note Remembering Her Late Mother

Nehal Chudasama | Instagram

Bigg Boss 19's Nehal Chudasama took to Instagram to today to write how December 7 has always "devastated" her. She took to social media to claim, "7th December devastates me even after 16 years (sic)."

Nehal took to Instagram to upload a picture of her mother and sharing a heartfelt note on her social media. She remembered her mother losing her battle to cancer and taking her last breath on December 7, 2025. She then remembered how 10 years later on the same date, she was representing her country at the pageant but did not win. She recalled how she is on December 7 at Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale, but not winning the show once again.

Remembering her mother Nehal wrote, "Even today I wish I could hear you, see you, Have you say - "I am proud of you Soni". I see you in every mother, wishing it was you. I have done everything that you would have celebrated. Wish you were sitting next to me in all my highs and lows. Encouraged me with the motherly love. It’s my biggest misfortune to have lost the purest form of love there is. I can only hope your blessings are there (sic)."

Ahead of Bigg Boss 19 finale, Nehal took to Instagram to celebrate her friendship with Farrhana. She wrote, "Everything said & done , felt & passed. I will always cherish the truest, most beautiful moments I shared with her in the house (sic)." She further urged fans to vote for her friend Farrhana in the show. It seems fans did vote and she became the runner-up of the season with Gaurav Khanna winning the season's title. The finale episode aired on December 7, 2025 and is currently available to stream on Jio Hotstar.