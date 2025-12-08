 The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4: Will Virat Kohli Be The Next Guest? Kapil Sharma Responds To Fan Requests
Kapil Sharma addressed fan queries during an #AskKapil session, where a user asked if Virat Kohli would be the next guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Kapil responded that he would "zaroor request karunga."

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 | Instagram

Will Indian cricketer Virat Kohli be Kapil Sharma's next guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show? When a fan asked Kapil about inviting the cricketer to his show, he responded by saying "zaroor karunga."

During an #AskKapil session, a fan wrote, "Virat Kohli ki aapke show paar kab invite kaar rahe ho ya aapki is bare me unse baat hui ya nahi sir (When are you inviting Virat Kohli to your show, or have you spoken to him about this or not, sir)." To this, Kapil replied, "Kabhi mila to zaroor request karunga unse (sic)."

Following Kapil’s reply, fans continued urging The Great Indian Kapil Show host to invite more Indian cricketers as well. One user even requested, "Dhoni aur Sachin Tendulkar ko Kab request karoge."

Kapil Sharma will next be seen in Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2, releasing in cinemas on December 12, 2025. The film stars Kapil in the lead role alongside Manjot Singh, Ayesha Khan, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati, Triptii Dimri, and Vipin Sharma.

Today, Kapil Sharma took some time out of his busy schedule to respond to fans’ questions. When one user asked, "Sir aapke show ka new season kab aa raha," Kapil replied, "It’s starting on 20th December on @NetflixIndia."

Another fan asked, "Kapil bhai aapne dhurandhar movie dekhi ky agr dekhi he to aapko movie kaise lagi ??" Kapil responded, "Busy in promotions, couldn’t watch it, but try to watch it tonight agar jaldi free ho gya to, mere bhai @RanveerOfficial ki movie hai, how can I miss it (sic)."

When Will The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 Release?

Season 4 of The Great Indian Kapil Show will premiere on December 20, 2025. As per reports, the first episode will feature Navjot Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Singh as guests, appearing along with their wives. Besides them, the regular cast; Kapil, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, and Rajiv Thakur, will also return to the show.

