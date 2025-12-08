Baloch Leader Criticises Dhurandhar For Misrepresenting Balochistan People: 'We Too Are Victims Of Pak, Never Celebrated 26/11 Mumbai Attacks'

Baloch nationalist leader Mir Yar Baloch expressed disappointment after watching Ranveer Singh's latest theatrical release, Dhurandhar, stating that the 'patriotic' people of Balochistan were misrepresented in the film. Mir criticised how Dhurandhar portrayed relations between Balochistan and India negatively, focusing more on gangsters than on the patriotic Baloch masses and their cause.

The topic of how Baloch people were represented in the movie Dhurandhar came into discussion after the portrayal of Uzair Baloch's (now in jail) character played by actor Danish Pandor. Uzair Baloch was a Lyari mobster supported by Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in a densely populated area of Lyarai. Baloch leaders never considered Uzair Baloch a leader who could take up their cause living in Karachi while Pakistan labelled him as one leaking intelligence information to India and Iran and dumped him behind bars.

Baloch Leader Criticises Dhurandhar For Misrepresenting Balochistan People

On Sunday, December 7, Mir Yar shared a clip from the film showing the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, in which Arjun Rampal and Akshaye Khanna's characters were shown celebrating after watching the attacks on television. Mir Yar stated that Balochistan was never represented by gangsters, and that the Baloch people, who are fighting for freedom, never celebrated the 26/11 attacks, as they too are victims of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

He wrote, "Baloch are not religiously motivated, and they never chant islamic slogan of 'Allah O Akbar' and never ever collaborated with ISI to harm Indian interests. The movie also did not do justice with Balochistan freedom fighters by showing them as if they had sold their weapons to anti-India elements."

Mir Yar Baloch Says Dhurandhar Didn't Do Justice To Balochistan's Freedom Fighters

He wrote that Dhurandhar did not do justice to Balochistan's freedom fighters, portraying them as if they had sold their weapons to anti-India elements.

"Baloch Freedom fighters are always in shortage of weapons otherwise they would have defeated the occupational forces of Pakistan long ago. Baloch gangsters of had enough money to print fake currency there would have not been any poverty in Balochistan. It is the ISI who do all evil job of smuggling drugs, fake currency and weapons," added Mir.

Mir Yar Baloch: 'Dhurandhar Is Poorly Researched'

Mir said that Dhurandhar is poorly researched regarding Baloch history, the Balochistan freedom movement, and Baloch culture and traditions.

The Truth About Uzair Baloch & Rehman That Everyone “Missed”



No Mir, you completely missed the plot.



The movie didn’t “invent” anything it exposed what’s been visible for years. Uzair Baloch and Rehman, the so-called “Rehnuma” of the Baloch people, were already shaking hands… https://t.co/G4vwWO3qEN — INDIAN (@hindus47) December 7, 2025

He stated, "We don't agree with the sentence by police SP Chaudhary Aslam "MagarMach Pe Bhrosa Kar Sakte Hain Baloch Pe Nahi" is totally against our code of conduct, ethics, culture because it is famous in Baloch culture that "Ek Glass Paani Ki Qeemat 100 Saal Wafa". Baloch if given 1 glass of water or helped, they never betray their friends/well wishers."

Like how India helped liberate Bangladesh in 1971, several Baloch leaders have called for support for Balochistan that seeks freedom from “Pakistani colonialism and oppression.”

A seminar was convened today in Düsseldorf, Germany, to mark International Human Rights Day. The event was organized by the Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) Germany Branch and brought together participants to discuss ongoing human rights concerns and the situation in Balochistan. pic.twitter.com/OskRlFXhlZ — Free Balochistan Movement (@FreeBaluchMovt) December 6, 2025

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar also features Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in key roles.