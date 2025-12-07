'Aren't You Tired Of Being Miss Irrelevant?': Paresh Rawal SLAMS Anupama Chopra After She Calls Dhurandhar 'Exhausting & Relentless'

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal recently reacted sharply to journalist Anupama Chopra, wife of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, after her disappointing review of Dhurandhar, in which she described Ranveer Singh's film as an "exhausting, relentless and frenzied espionage thriller propelled by charismatic, murderous men, too much testosterone, shrill nationalism and inflammatory anti-Pakistan narratives."

Paresh Rawal Slams Anupama Chopra's Dhurandhar Review

Responding to her tweet on his X handle (formerly Twitter), Paresh hit back at Anupama, writing, "Aren't you tired of being Miss Irrelevant?"

What Anupama Chopra Said About Dhurandhar

On Hollywood Reporter India's YouTube channel, Anupama said, "Directed by Aditya Dhar, who six years ago delivered the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, this three-hour-thirty-four-minute film is only Part 1, with Part 2 arriving in March. Aditya tactically weaves in real events like the Kandahar hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and 26/11 recordings to push buttons harder, but the mix of fact and flamboyance proves both dangerous and clunky."

Further, she added, "Ranveer Singh plays Hamza, an undercover operative who infiltrates Karachi’s Lyari underworld, while a spectacular cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun fills out a Gotham-like world of gang rivalry, ISI machinations, and extreme violence."

However, after Chopra's review of Dhurandhar, several netizens disagreed with her, calling the film 'well-made' and describing it as a 'solid movie with power-packed music and performances.'

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 2

Dhurandhar opened with a massive box office number on Day 1, earning Rs 27 crore and surpassing Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara, which collected Rs 21.50 crore. On Day 2, the film shows no signs of slowing down, having already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on its first Saturday after releasing in theatres on Friday, December 5.

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned Rs 33 crore net in India on Day 2, a nearly 22.22% jump from its Day 1 collections, marking Ranveer's strongest comeback at the box office.