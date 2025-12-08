 Rekha Is A Vision In Ivory & Gold Saree At Red Sea Film Festival For Umrao Jaan's Screening
Rekha made a rare, stunning appearance at the 2025 Red Sea International Film Festival, where she was honoured during the 4K screening of Umrao Jaan. Dressed in an ivory-and-gold silk saree with gota patti work, diamond-polki earrings, a pearl-gold hair brooch, and her signature red lips and sindoor, she captivated audiences. Onstage, she reflected on humility, love, and living by example

article-image
Instagram/Red Sea Film Festival

Legendary Bollywood star Rekha created pure magic at the 2025 Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, making one of her rare public appearances as the festival honoured her extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema. The occasion marked a special screening of the newly restored 4K version of the 1981 classic Umrao Jaan, the film that remains one of the most defining performances of her career.

A timeless look that stole the spotlight

Rekha’s fashion presence was nothing short of breathtaking. She arrived draped in a luxurious ivory-and-gold silk saree, woven with delicate gota patti detailing that enhanced her regal silhouette. Staying true to the aesthetic that has become synonymous with her name, she paired the look with diamond–polki chandelier earrings, a classic, embroidered potli bag and her signature bold red lips, matching red nails, and the iconic sindoor.

Her hair was swept into her trademark bun, secured with an elegant pearl-and-gold brooch, adding a vintage, old-world charm that only Rekha can deliver with such ease. The overall look echoed the poetic beauty of the courtesan she once portrayed onscreen, timeless, dignified, and unforgettable.

A celebrated icon returns to the stage

Director Muzaffar Ali, who crafted the enduring masterpiece Umrao Jaan, joined her at the event, making the moment even more nostalgic for cinema lovers. When Rekha was invited on stage to receive her honorary glass trophy, the auditorium rose in applause, acknowledging her unmatched legacy.

In her brief but heartfelt address, Rekha reflected on the emotional depth cinema has brought into her life. She spoke about learning humility, love, and vulnerability through the characters she has lived on screen. With characteristic grace she said, “I am not much of a talker… With Umrao, the dialogues said barely half of what my eyes could feel.” She recalled her mother’s wisdom, to let actions speak louder than words and to inspire by simply living with integrity.

