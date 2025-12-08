Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna EXCLUSIVE Interview: 'Loving My Wife A Certain Way Is Not Questionable'- Watch VIDEO

Gaurav Khanna EXCLUSIVE Interview | Instagram

'GK kya karega?' This is what everyone has been asking in Bigg Boss 19 house. Anupama star Gaurav Khanna not only won the show but also the Bigg Boss Season 19's title. "Maine trophy ke sath sath logon ke dilon me bhi jagah banayi hai (sic)," said Gaurav.

While having a candid chat with Free Press Journal, Bigg Boss 19 winner addressed the personal question that he was asked during the media round. In case you don't know, a media person said to Gaurva, "Aapki wife ko kids nahi chahiye, wo bhot calculative move than sympathy card khelne ka (sic)." Replying to what was going in his mind when the question was asked, Gaurav said, "Firstly, I had nothing against the person who asked me that question, she was doing her job (sic)."

Further addressing why he got emotional, the Television's 'superstar' said, "I felt a little like- why would somebody think this way, because agar mujhe sympathy leni hoti to- I have been married for 9 years, I could have taken it much earlier. Why would I wait for 9 years (sic)."

Gaurav also addressed the topic of not having children, stating that he has no issues if his wife prefers so. “Loving my wife a certain way is not questionable,” he said. The actor added that if his perspective inspires other husbands, he would be happy, and he emphasised that he does not believe his wife Akansha is wrong for expressing her views about not wanting children.

Gaurav emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 19, with Farrhana Bhatt finishing as the season’s runner-up. Along with the title, Gaurav took home a prize of Rs. 50 lakh and also won a car, which he had secured during a task inside the house.