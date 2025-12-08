Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt EXCLUSIVE Interview: 'I Didn't Play Any Character'

Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt | X (Twitter)

Actress and peace activist Farrhana Bhatt became the runner-up of the reality show Bigg Boss season 19. The Free Press Journal spoke to her about her journey in the house, not winning the trophy and more...

When asked about becoming a runner-up, as no one imagined she would have such a journey, Farrhana said, "It was equally surprising for me also because everything that was going on inside the house had created a perception in my mind that probably things are not going good, people are not liking me, my personality or the way I am carrying myself. But, the twist came in when it was almost like half the season, and I got to know about my followers, people came inside, and then media interaction, and all. Then I got the confidence that people are actually liking me. There are people out there shouting for me."

"I had kept that thing in my mind, no matter, I win or not, I have earned this support and love, and this is going to stay with me. I am grateful for the support that people have shown towards me. So, if I have not won the trophy, I have earned a lot of love and respect," she added.

Farrhana Bhatt On Rohit Shetty's Opinion About Her

When Rohit Shetty hosted Weekend Ka Vaar, he had told Farrhana that she might not win because of her zubaan (abusive language). When we asked Farrhana if she feels that it actually went against her, the Singham Again actress said, "I don't believe it. People have their opinions. If I have not won, maybe because people thought it was correct to support him (Gaurav). But, jo bhi audience ka faisla, woh sar aankhon par. I gave my best, and I tried to be real. I didn't play any character, and didn't play at the backfoot (taunting Gaurav). I did my best. There's no regret."