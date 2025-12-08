 'Trophy Pe Meri Nazar Nahi Thi': Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt Says 'Maine Dil Jeete' As Gaurav Khanna Wins Salman Khan's Show
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Trophy Pe Meri Nazar Nahi Thi': Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt Says 'Maine Dil Jeete' As Gaurav Khanna Wins Salman Khan's Show

'Trophy Pe Meri Nazar Nahi Thi': Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt Says 'Maine Dil Jeete' As Gaurav Khanna Wins Salman Khan's Show

Farrhana Bhatt emerged as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 19, while Gaurav Khanna won the season. Reflecting on her journey, Farrhana said, "Trophy pe meri nazar kabhi thi hi nahi" and added, "Trophy unko (Gaurav) mili, maine dil jeete."

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 01:50 AM IST
article-image
Farrhana Bhatt | Hotstar

Bigg Boss 19 has officially concluded, with Gaurav Khanna being announced as the winner of the season, while Farrhana Bhatt emerged as the runner-up. After exiting the Bigg Boss house, Farrhana shared her journey with the media, saying, "Trophy pe meri nazar kabhi thi hi nahi (sic)."

Talking about her aim inside the house, she added, "Mere maksad sirf yahi the ki mai logo ke dil jeetu aur logon ke dilon me apna ghar karu. To wo maksad mera pura ho chuka hai, trophy mile na mile (sic)." She further stated, "Trophy unko (Gaurav) mili, maine dil jeete (sic)." Farrhana revealed that she was always confident about her game, knowing that while she couldn’t be certain of winning, she would definitely make it to the Top 2.

Read Also
'What A Heartfelt Tribute': Watch Salman Khan Get Emotional As Dharmendra's Throwback Clip Plays At...
article-image
Farhana Interview!!
byu/Substantial_Bit4161 inbiggboss

The peace activist and Bigg Boss 19 runner-up emphasized that she never had her eyes set on winning the title but believes her journey is just beginning. Looking ahead, she said, "TV me mujhe mauka milega, to as a respect why not (sic)," adding that she would not refuse any opportunity offered to her.

Farrhana also spoke about her relationship with fellow contestant Tanya Mittal, stating that they are on good terms. "Mere liye hero banna ya villain banna, meri koi choice nahi thi," said Farrhana while reflecting on her Bigg Boss 19 journey. She acknowledged that the show often portrayed her as the villain, but she feels satisfied that her journey concluded on a probable "superhero" note.

FPJ Shorts
'Trophy Pe Meri Nazar Nahi Thi': Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt Says 'Maine Dil Jeete' As Gaurav Khanna Wins Salman Khan's Show
'Trophy Pe Meri Nazar Nahi Thi': Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt Says 'Maine Dil Jeete' As Gaurav Khanna Wins Salman Khan's Show
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Accuses Parties Of Triggering ‘Deepam’ Row To Create Unrest
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Accuses Parties Of Triggering ‘Deepam’ Row To Create Unrest
₹10 Crore Investment Fraud In The Name Of Artificial Kundan Jewellery Business, EOW Starts Probe
₹10 Crore Investment Fraud In The Name Of Artificial Kundan Jewellery Business, EOW Starts Probe
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces 8 Hours Of Free WiFi Service In Thane
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces 8 Hours Of Free WiFi Service In Thane

Ahead of the finale, her friend Nehal Chudasama was seen showing support, saying in an interview, "I think Farrhana hi trophy deserve karti hai," explaining how she believes Farrhana contributed the most throughout the season.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Trophy Pe Meri Nazar Nahi Thi': Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt Says 'Maine Dil Jeete' As...

'Trophy Pe Meri Nazar Nahi Thi': Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt Says 'Maine Dil Jeete' As...

Gaurav Khanna Wins Bigg Boss 19's Title With ₹50 Lakh Prize Money; Farrhana Bhatt Finishes As...

Gaurav Khanna Wins Bigg Boss 19's Title With ₹50 Lakh Prize Money; Farrhana Bhatt Finishes As...

'What A Heartfelt Tribute': Watch Salman Khan Get Emotional As Dharmendra's Throwback Clip Plays At...

'What A Heartfelt Tribute': Watch Salman Khan Get Emotional As Dharmendra's Throwback Clip Plays At...

LIVE Voting In Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale? Fans React 'System Hang Kar Denge' Amid Gaurav Khanna VS...

LIVE Voting In Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale? Fans React 'System Hang Kar Denge' Amid Gaurav Khanna VS...

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Gaurav Khanna VS Farrhana Bhatt, Who Will Win? Fans Speculate After...

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Gaurav Khanna VS Farrhana Bhatt, Who Will Win? Fans Speculate After...