 'What A Heartfelt Tribute': Watch Salman Khan Get Emotional As Dharmendra's Throwback Clip Plays At Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale- VIDEO
Salman Khan became emotional during the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale as a throwback video of the late Dharmendra was played on stage. The host was seen teary-eyed while paying a heartfelt tribute to the veteran actor.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
bigg boss 19 | hotstar

Every moment of the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale is grabbing attention, but one particular instance stood out when Salman Khan appeared visibly emotional on stage. The host got teary-eyed as he fondly remembered the late veteran actor Dharmendra, leaving the audience touched by the heartfelt tribute.

During the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale, a throwback video of Dharmendra was played, leaving host Salman Khan teary-eyed as he paid an emotional tribute to the late veteran actor.

This made the viewers say, "What a heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra Ji."

The throwback clip showed Salman addressing Dharmendra ji as an “older brother” and a “fatherly figure” to him. Salman said, “Mere sabse favourite hero, like an elder brother, like a father figure, har season mein woh iss show mein aaye hain. And iss season mein he could not be here... (sic).” He then showed all the eliminated contestants a clip of Dharmendra ji enjoying his time on the Bigg Boss stage.

In the throwback clip, late actor Dharmendra says, "Salman ka show ho aur Dharmendra na aaye (sic)." Seeing this, Salman got teary eyes and were visibly emotional while seeing Dharmendra promise that he will come back in the next season.

As the video ended, Salman paused for a moment and sighed. With his eyes welling up, he said, “Jab aap log andar the, we lost our He-Man, we lost the most amazing man. I don’t think Dharam ji se better koi aadmi hai, aur jo unhone apni life jii hai, king size jii hai… (sic).” His words left the remaining contestants in the house- Gaurav, Farrhana, and Pranit visibly shocked. Salman then continued, reflecting on Dharmendra’s iconic roles and his immense contribution to the entertainment industry.

So far, Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittall have been eliminated from the house. Reports suggest that Pranit More will be eliminated next, leaving Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt as the Top 2 finalists.

