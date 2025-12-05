'Worth Every Minute Of Those 3.34 Hours...': Deepika Padukone Gushes Over Husband Ranveer Singh's Fierce Performance In Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh has made a grand comeback on the big screen with Aditya Dhar's directorial Dhurandhar, released on Friday, December 5, showcasing him in a never-seen-before avatar that netizens are praising for its power and fierceness. Even his wife, actress Deepika Padukone, couldn’t stop gushing over his performance.

Deepika Padukone Praises Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar

While several social media users felt that the film’s 3-hour-34-minute runtime was too long and exhausting, Deepika Padukone felt otherwise. Earlier today, taking to her Instagram story, the actress wrote, "Dhurandhar has been watched and is worth every minute of those 3.34 hours! So do yourselves a favour and get to a cinema hall NOW! So incredibly proud of you @ranveersingh. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew!"

Photo Via Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Dhurandhar Cast

Apart from Ranveer, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, among others.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

As of now, Dhurandhar has earned around Rs 18.88 crore in India as of 7 pm on Friday, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Free Press Journal's Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Dhurandhar a 2.5 stars. The film is an out and out Ranveer Singh film who excels in the ‘titular’ role. For a man who has always tried to push the envelope is yet again seen doing the same with this film. Even though the film’s length plays the villain, but, Ranveer succeeds in playing the hero!

Those who love action will surely find the film appealing. If you can withstand the slow pace narrative of the first half, then, do watch the film. Overall, you won't be disappointed… esp the second half!