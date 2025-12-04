 'Giving Money For Marketing....', Yami Gautam Opens Up On 'Monster Trend' In Bollywood Ahead Of Dhurandhar Release, Urges Industry To Unite Like South
Yami Gautam Dhar, actress and wife of Director Aditya Dhar, has penned a long note to express her distress over the 'new monster trend', which is what she called for extending money to media professionals & promoters to write good & positive reviews about upcoming movies and projects in Bollywood. The post has come just before the release of Aditya Dhar's directorial, Dhurandhar.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 01:29 PM IST
Yami Gautam Dhar, actress and wife of Director Aditya Dhar, has penned a long note to express her distress over the 'new monster trend', which is what she called for extending money to media professionals & promoters to write good & positive reviews about upcoming movies and projects in Bollywood. The already gone viral social media post has come just before the release of one of the most anticipated releases of the year, Aditya Dhar's directorial, Dhurandhar.

"This so called trend of giving money, in the disguise of marketing a film, to ensure good ‘hype’ for a film is created or else ‘they’ will continuously write negative things (even before the film is released), until you pay ‘them’ money feels nothing but kind of extortion," Yami wrote on her X handle citing the ritual which is recently being followed by industry proffessionals of spending money on film's promotion through positive paid media coverage.

She also pointed out that if someone who is breaking the ritual gets slashed with negative opinions for not giving money in exchange for positive reactions.

Further, she wrote, "Unfortunately, if anyone feels- it’s harmless & let’s do it because it’s the new ‘normal’, is mistaken. This monster of a ‘trend’ is eventually going to bite everyone."

