 Remark Against Woman Farmer Protester In 2020: Bathinda Court Asks Kangana Ranaut To Appear On December 15
A Bathinda special court has directed actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut to appear on December 15, 2025, in a 2021 defamation case. Farmer Mahinder Kaur filed the suit, alleging Ranaut defamed her in a 2020 social media post by misidentifying her as a paid protester. Ranaut previously missed a hearing due to Lok Sabha duties.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 09:34 PM IST
Chandigarh: A special court of Punjab’s Bathinda district has directed the Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi seat to appear in person on December 15 in the 2021 defamation case filed by an elderly woman farmer.

The directions came on Thursday after Kangana skipped the hearing informing the court that she was engaged in the ongoing Lok Sabha session and the special court of judicial magistrate 1st class (JMIC) Inderjeet Singh, designated to handle cases against MPs and MLAs, directed her to remain present in the next hearing – December 15, 2025. The court recorded the statements of complainant Kaur, who arrived in a wheelchair.

The defamation case was filed in 2021 by an elderly farmer Mahinder Kaur, a resident of Bahadurgarh Jandian village of Bathinda district alleging that Kangana had defamed her in a post (in 2020) on social media wrongly identifying her as a Shaheen Bagh protester, Bilkis Bano, and alleging that such women were available for Rs 100 to join protests.

