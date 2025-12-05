 Uttar Pradesh News: Late-Night Fire At Hanumangarhi Priest Swami Mahesh Yogi’s Ashram Raises Suspicion Of Attack
Uttar Pradesh News: Late-Night Fire At Hanumangarhi Priest Swami Mahesh Yogi’s Ashram Raises Suspicion Of Attack

A late-night fire at Sant Maheshdas's Govindgarh ashram on Friday sparked suspicions of an attempt on his life. The monk, also known as Swami Mahesh Yogi, reported a petrol-like smell and a cut window grill. Police quickly doused the flames, preventing major damage. Swami Mahesh Yogi was sleeping alone at the time, demanding a fair investigation.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 09:20 PM IST
Ayodhya: A late-night fire broke out at the ashram of Sant Maheshdas, also known as Swami Mahesh Yogi, a prominent priest of Hanumangarhi, raising suspicions of an attempt on his life. The incident took place around 2.45 am on Friday at the Govindgarh-based ashram.

According to the monk, unidentified miscreants allegedly set the fire using flammable material after cutting through a window grill at the back of the room. The flames were reportedly accompanied by a strong smell of petrol. Police rushed to the site and managed to douse the fire before it could cause major damage.

Swami Mahesh Yogi said he was sleeping alone inside the ashram when the incident occurred. His disciples live in another section of the premises. “There was a petrol-like smell in the room. It seems like someone tried to kill me by setting the fire,” he claimed, demanding a fair investigation into the matter.

Police officials said a forensic team inspected the site and found signs of a fuel-like substance and a cut iron grill at the rear entry. CCTV footage from the area is being examined, along with call detail records and electronic surveillance inputs, to identify the suspects.

The police assured that all angles are being investigated and those responsible will be traced soon.

