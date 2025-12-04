 Uttar Pradesh Govt Launches Crackdown On Illegal Foreign Nationals; Settlements Inspected, Verification Drive Underway
Uttar Pradesh Govt Launches Crackdown On Illegal Foreign Nationals; Settlements Inspected, Verification Drive Underway

The UP government has initiated an extensive verification and action drive targeting illegal foreign nationals identified as Rohingya and Bangladeshi entrants living within urban local bodies.

Updated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 11:24 PM IST
article-image
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, Dec 04: The UP government has initiated an extensive verification and action drive targeting illegal foreign nationals identified as Rohingya and Bangladeshi entrants living within urban local bodies.

Following directives issued by the CM, municipal bodies have been asked to prepare immediate lists of suspected foreign nationals engaged in local work. These lists are being forwarded to divisional commissioners and police officials for further scrutiny.

Identification & Housing Measures Begin

Administrative teams across districts have begun identifying vacant government buildings, community centres, police lines and other secure locations where such individuals can be temporarily housed.

Uttar Pradesh Govt Launches Crackdown On Illegal Foreign Nationals; Settlements Inspected, Verification Drive Underway
Uttar Pradesh Govt Launches Crackdown On Illegal Foreign Nationals; Settlements Inspected, Verification Drive Underway

Under the standard operating procedure sent by the Union Home Ministry, foreign nationals kept in detention centres will undergo verification before repatriation through FRRO channels. Those confirmed as Bangladeshi or Rohingya nationals will be sent back through border routes in West Bengal and Assam with the support of the BSF.

Lucknow Field Inspection Highlights Settlements

Parallel to this statewide process, a field inspection led by the mayor in Lucknow drew attention to clusters of makeshift settlements linked to suspected illegal entrants. At a site in Gudamba police station limits, officials found nearly 80 hutments erected on a plot owned by a local representative.

Several connections, including electricity supply, refrigerators, coolers and household setups, were reported. Most male occupants fled before inspection; women present did not produce documents. Local residents claimed that the settlement had caused sanitation issues, accumulation of waste and security concerns.

Municipal teams seized around 50 handcarts and assorted garbage from the location. Electricity department officials were asked to disconnect unauthorised power supply lines. The mayor issued a notice allowing 15 days for the removal of the hutments, stating that failure to comply would lead to further action.

Residents Claim Indian Citizenship; Contradictions Surface

Contradictory claims also surfaced as the landowner asserted that the residents were citizens from Assam who collected household waste for a living and were not illegal entrants.

Some residents alleged that personal belongings were taken during the operation, and they displayed identity documents while denying any foreign links.

Also Watch:

Uttar Pradesh’s Agricultural Policy Sets A New Benchmark For Boosting Farmers’ Income And...
Corporation Clarifies Waste Collection Norms

The municipal corporation reiterated that garbage collection within city limits is solely the responsibility of the corporation and that private collection using handcarts is not permitted. Officials indicated that action would continue under state guidelines.

