 Indigo Crisis: Indian Railways To Run Special Trains At Special Fares
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndigo Crisis: Indian Railways To Run Special Trains At Special Fares

Indigo Crisis: Indian Railways To Run Special Trains At Special Fares

Indian Railways will operate special trains at special fares to assist passengers affected by the ongoing aviation crisis. Western Railway announced four pairs of services from Saturday, including Mumbai Central-Bhiwani. Central Railway will also run trains connecting major hubs like CSMT-Nagpur and Pune-Bengaluru, offering alternative travel options.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
Indian Railways To Run Special Trains At Special Fares | Representative Image

As Indian aviation is going through its worst, Indian Railways has come to its rescue by announcing to run special trains at special rates. Central and Western Railways have planned to run special trains for passengers who are not able to travel by flights.

Western Railways has planned to run four pairs of special trains, in which special trains will run at special fares between Mumbai Central-Bhiwani, Mumbai Central–Shakur Basti, Bandra Terminus–Durgapura and Valsad–Bilaspur stations. This service starts from Saturday.

Meanwhile, Central Railway has planned to run special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Hazrat Nizamuddin, CSMT to Nagpur, Pune to Hazrat Nizamuddin, Pune to Bengaluru, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to Lucknow and LTT to Madgaon.

Read Also
Centre Orders High-Level Probe Into IndiGo Crisis; Govt Says Full Normalcy Expected In 3 Days
article-image

Booking for train numbers 09003 and 09730 will start from Saturday, train number 09001 will start from Sunday and booking for train number 08244 will start from Monday at all PRS counters and IRCTC website.

FPJ Shorts
Indigo Crisis: Indian Railways To Run Special Trains At Special Fares
Indigo Crisis: Indian Railways To Run Special Trains At Special Fares
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Showcases ‘Manhole To Machinehole’ Model At World Toilet Summit 2025, Wins Global Appreciation
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Showcases ‘Manhole To Machinehole’ Model At World Toilet Summit 2025, Wins Global Appreciation
Netflix Acquires Warner Bros. & HBO In USD 82.7 Billion Deal
Netflix Acquires Warner Bros. & HBO In USD 82.7 Billion Deal
Thane Court Convicts Businessman In Cheque Bounce Case; 1-Year Jail & ₹60 Lakh Compensation Ordered
Thane Court Convicts Businessman In Cheque Bounce Case; 1-Year Jail & ₹60 Lakh Compensation Ordered

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indigo Crisis: Indian Railways To Run Special Trains At Special Fares

Indigo Crisis: Indian Railways To Run Special Trains At Special Fares

From Handcrafted Silver Horse From Maharashtra To Kashmiri Saffron: PM Modi’s Gifts To President...

From Handcrafted Silver Horse From Maharashtra To Kashmiri Saffron: PM Modi’s Gifts To President...

‘Distort, Defame, Lie, Justify’: Congress Targets PM Modi, Says India Facing 'DDLJ Governance'

‘Distort, Defame, Lie, Justify’: Congress Targets PM Modi, Says India Facing 'DDLJ Governance'

Lok Sabha Passes Bill To Impose Cess On Pan Masala Manufacturing For Health, Security Funding

Lok Sabha Passes Bill To Impose Cess On Pan Masala Manufacturing For Health, Security Funding

Remark Against Woman Farmer Protester In 2020: Bathinda Court Asks Kangana Ranaut To Appear On...

Remark Against Woman Farmer Protester In 2020: Bathinda Court Asks Kangana Ranaut To Appear On...