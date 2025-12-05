Indigo Crisis: Indian Railways To Run Special Trains At Special Fares

Indian Railways To Run Special Trains At Special Fares | Representative Image

As Indian aviation is going through its worst, Indian Railways has come to its rescue by announcing to run special trains at special rates. Central and Western Railways have planned to run special trains for passengers who are not able to travel by flights.

Western Railways has planned to run four pairs of special trains, in which special trains will run at special fares between Mumbai Central-Bhiwani, Mumbai Central–Shakur Basti, Bandra Terminus–Durgapura and Valsad–Bilaspur stations. This service starts from Saturday.

Meanwhile, Central Railway has planned to run special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Hazrat Nizamuddin, CSMT to Nagpur, Pune to Hazrat Nizamuddin, Pune to Bengaluru, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to Lucknow and LTT to Madgaon.

Booking for train numbers 09003 and 09730 will start from Saturday, train number 09001 will start from Sunday and booking for train number 08244 will start from Monday at all PRS counters and IRCTC website.