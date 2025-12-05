 Centre Orders High-Level Probe Into IndiGo Crisis; Govt Says Full Normalcy Expected In 3 Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCentre Orders High-Level Probe Into IndiGo Crisis; Govt Says Full Normalcy Expected In 3 Days

Centre Orders High-Level Probe Into IndiGo Crisis; Govt Says Full Normalcy Expected In 3 Days

The government on Friday said it has decided to institute a high-level inquiry into the massive IndiGo disruption, which will examine what went wrong at the airline, determine accountability wherever required for appropriate actions, and recommend measures to prevent similar disruptions in the future -- ensuring that passengers do not face such hardships again.

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
Civil Aviation Ministry initiates inquiry and announces relief measures as IndiGo disruption hits passengers nationwide | PTI

New Delhi, Dec 5: The government on Friday said it has decided to institute a high-level inquiry into the massive IndiGo disruption, which will examine what went wrong at the airline, determine accountability wherever required for appropriate actions, and recommend measures to prevent similar disruptions in the future -- ensuring that passengers do not face such hardships again.

Normal Operations Expected Soon

As thousands of passengers faced harrowing time at airports across the country, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said in a statement that “we expect that flight schedules will begin to stabilise and return to normal by tomorrow. We anticipate that complete restoration of services will be achieved within the next three days”.

Support Measures for Passengers

FPJ Shorts
Punjab Zila Parishad Polls: Congress Accuses AAP Govt Of 'Pushing State Towards Anarchy'
Punjab Zila Parishad Polls: Congress Accuses AAP Govt Of 'Pushing State Towards Anarchy'
VIDEO: 'India-Russia Will Hit USD 100 Billion Trade Target Before 2030,' Says PM Modi
VIDEO: 'India-Russia Will Hit USD 100 Billion Trade Target Before 2030,' Says PM Modi
Avadhut Sathe Training Academy To Challenge SEBI's ₹546-cr Disgorgement Order
Avadhut Sathe Training Academy To Challenge SEBI's ₹546-cr Disgorgement Order
Gold Jumps ₹1,300 To ₹1,32,900 Per 10 Grams In Delhi; Silver Surges ₹3,500
Gold Jumps ₹1,300 To ₹1,32,900 Per 10 Grams In Delhi; Silver Surges ₹3,500

To support passengers during this period, airlines have been instructed to provide regular and accurate updates through enhanced online information systems, enabling passengers to monitor real-time flight status from their homes, said the minister.

Refund & Accommodation Policy Announced

“In case of any flight cancellations, the airlines will issue full refunds automatically, without the need for passengers to make any requests. Passengers who are stranded due to prolonged delays will be provided hotel accommodation arranged directly by the airlines,” the minister added.

Immediate Government Intervention

The ministry said it has taken urgent and proactive measures to address the ongoing disruption in flight schedules, particularly those of Indigo Airlines.

FDTL Rules Temporarily Suspended

The Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) orders of the DGCA have been placed in abeyance with immediate effect.

Decision Taken in Public Interest

“Without compromising on air safety, this decision has been taken solely in the interest of passengers, especially senior citizens, students, patients, and others who rely on timely air travel for essential needs,” said the minister.

Operational Measures to Fast-Track Restoration

In addition to this, several operational measures have been directed to ensure that normal airline services are restored at the earliest and that the inconvenience caused to travellers is significantly reduced, he added.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai IndiGo Flight Update: All Flights From Airport Cancelled Until 6 PM, Travel Chaos Grips...
article-image

24×7 Monitoring Control Room Activated

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also established a 24×7 control room that is monitoring the situation on a real-time basis to ensure swift corrective action, effective coordination, and immediate resolution of issues as they arise.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 05, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 05, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

ED Expands Probe Into Codeine Syrup Syndicate, Targets Network Across Six States

ED Expands Probe Into Codeine Syrup Syndicate, Targets Network Across Six States

Centre Orders High-Level Probe Into IndiGo Crisis; Govt Says Full Normalcy Expected In 3 Days

Centre Orders High-Level Probe Into IndiGo Crisis; Govt Says Full Normalcy Expected In 3 Days

'Will Continue Uninterrupted Shipments': Putin Assures Russian Oil Supply To India Amid Pressure...

'Will Continue Uninterrupted Shipments': Putin Assures Russian Oil Supply To India Amid Pressure...

SEBI Bans Financial Influencer Avadhut Sathe From Stock Markets, Freezes His Accounts & Orders To...

SEBI Bans Financial Influencer Avadhut Sathe From Stock Markets, Freezes His Accounts & Orders To...