Centre Orders High-Level Probe Into IndiGo Crisis; Govt Says Full Normalcy Expected In 3 Days

Civil Aviation Ministry initiates inquiry and announces relief measures as IndiGo disruption hits passengers nationwide

New Delhi, Dec 5: The government on Friday said it has decided to institute a high-level inquiry into the massive IndiGo disruption, which will examine what went wrong at the airline, determine accountability wherever required for appropriate actions, and recommend measures to prevent similar disruptions in the future -- ensuring that passengers do not face such hardships again.

Normal Operations Expected Soon

As thousands of passengers faced harrowing time at airports across the country, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said in a statement that “we expect that flight schedules will begin to stabilise and return to normal by tomorrow. We anticipate that complete restoration of services will be achieved within the next three days”.

Support Measures for Passengers

To support passengers during this period, airlines have been instructed to provide regular and accurate updates through enhanced online information systems, enabling passengers to monitor real-time flight status from their homes, said the minister.

As per the directions of Hon’ble Minister Sh. Ram Mohan Naidu Ji, the control room at the Ministry has been continuously engaging to maintain constant vigil over the unprecedented situation arising from the cancellation and delays of IndiGo flights.



Refund & Accommodation Policy Announced

“In case of any flight cancellations, the airlines will issue full refunds automatically, without the need for passengers to make any requests. Passengers who are stranded due to prolonged delays will be provided hotel accommodation arranged directly by the airlines,” the minister added.

The FDTL orders issued by the DGCA have been placed in abeyance with immediate effect for now to stabilise operations and prioritise relief for affected passengers.



Immediate Government Intervention

The ministry said it has taken urgent and proactive measures to address the ongoing disruption in flight schedules, particularly those of Indigo Airlines.

FDTL Rules Temporarily Suspended

The Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) orders of the DGCA have been placed in abeyance with immediate effect.

Decision Taken in Public Interest

“Without compromising on air safety, this decision has been taken solely in the interest of passengers, especially senior citizens, students, patients, and others who rely on timely air travel for essential needs,” said the minister.

Operational Measures to Fast-Track Restoration

In addition to this, several operational measures have been directed to ensure that normal airline services are restored at the earliest and that the inconvenience caused to travellers is significantly reduced, he added.

24×7 Monitoring Control Room Activated

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also established a 24×7 control room that is monitoring the situation on a real-time basis to ensure swift corrective action, effective coordination, and immediate resolution of issues as they arise.

