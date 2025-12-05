Mumbai IndiGo Flight Update: All Flights From Airport Cancelled Until 6 PM, Travel Chaos Grips Flyers

Mumbai IndiGo Flight Update: Mass Cancellations Continue On Day 4, Travel Chaos Grips Flyers |

Air travel across multiple Indian cities was thrown into disarray on Friday after all departing flights from Mumbai airport were cancelled and suspended till 6 pm, severely impacting evening travel plans. According to sources quoted by PTI, more than 220 flights including both departures and arrivals were cancelled at Delhi airport, while over 100 flights were called off in Bengaluru. Hyderabad airport also reported over 90 cancellations, with delays and disruptions reported at several other airports across the country.

The widespread cancellations left thousands of passengers stranded as airlines struggled to normalise operations amid mounting operational challenges.

Mumbai Sees Over 100 IndiGo Flights Cancelled

Mumbai airport witnessed major disruption on Thursday December 4 as IndiGo Airlines confirmed large-scale cancellations affecting both departures and arrivals. As per the official update released on Friday December 5 at 11.28 am, a total of 104 IndiGo flights were cancelled for the day between 12.01 am and 11.59 pm. This included 53 departing flights and 51 arrivals.

Long queues formed at airline counters as passengers sought clarity on refunds, rebookings and alternative travel options. Many flights to key metro cities were either grounded or rescheduled at short notice, leading to widespread inconvenience for domestic travellers.

Flying nightmare with Indigo



Flight from Indore to Mumbai was scheduled for 17:20 with an expected arrival at 18:45.



It was delayed by 2 hours, and we received an SMS at 12:00 that the new departure was at 19:30.



Upon reaching the airport, there was a further delay to 20:30.… pic.twitter.com/m2DhQi9eMc — CA Chirag Chauhan (@CAChirag) December 5, 2025

Chaos at Terminals as Passengers Seek Answers

Scenes of confusion prevailed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport through the morning as stranded passengers waited for updates. Several flyers said they received late night or early morning messages informing them of cancellations, giving them little time to make alternate arrangements. Help desks remained crowded as travellers demanded explanations and assistance.

With Mumbai being one of the busiest aviation hubs in the country, the sudden spike in cancellations resulted in congestion at security checks and airline offices, further stretching airport staff.

@airindia acting like opportunistic predator,upping air fares multifolds. @PMOIndia @RamMNK doesnt hv guts to tame them.

Been stranded at Mumbai T2 for 5 hrs & yet no idea if flight takes off. BC @IndiGo6E doesnt cancel as well.

Indigo top mgmt shd be put in jail.@republic pic.twitter.com/JligFY6udb — BNN. (@BangaloreBnn) December 4, 2025

Akasa Air Issues Advisory Amid Technical Glitch

Amid the chaos, Akasa Air issued a travel advisory stating that its website and mobile application were facing intermittent technical issues. The airline warned that online services including booking, check in and manage booking features could be temporarily affected. Passengers with immediate travel plans were advised to reach the airport early and complete check in at counters. Akasa also asked travellers to contact its care centre for support and expressed regret for the inconvenience.

Flyers Urged to Monitor Flight Status

Airlines have urged passengers travelling through Mumbai and other major airports to regularly check their flight status and arrive well in advance due to possible delays. IndiGo said further updates on cancellations would be shared if there were any additional changes in operations.

