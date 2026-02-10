India Moves To Declare Mahadev Online Book Promoters Chandrakar And Uppal As Fugitive Economic Offenders, Soon To Join Mallya, Modi And Choksi

Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 10: Indian authorities are in the final stages of seeking the declaration of Mahadev Online Book promoters Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal as Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEOs), a move that is expected to significantly bolster legal consequences for parallel proceedings involving INTERPOL notices and extradition cases underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), officials said.

Sources familiar with the development confirmed that the Special Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Raipur is expected to rule later this week on petitions filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking to declare the two promoters as FEOs under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA). Officials clarified that while an FEO declaration does not automatically guarantee extradition, it substantially bolsters India’s position in international legal cooperation, particularly in asset recovery efforts and proceedings before foreign courts and agencies.

Once declared FEOs, Chandrakar and Uppal’s assets, including those already attached and any identified movable or immovable properties held in the names of others as revealed during further investigation, can be seized under the FEOA. The Act bars fugitives from defending or retaining assets while outside India.

Under the Act, an accused property owner cannot simply hire a lawyer abroad to claim or protect assets. Once a Special Court notice is issued, the individual must appear in person at a specified time and place. Failure to do so allows the court to declare them as FEOs, triggering the immediate confiscation of properties by the Central Government. Unlike standard “attachments”, confiscation under the FEOA transfers all rights and titles of the property to the State, which can then manage or sell assets to recover lost funds.

Section 14 of the FEOA further prevents fugitives from filing or defending civil claims, leaving them with a stark choice: return to India to face prosecution or forfeit their wealth.

Chandrakar and Uppal have not appeared in person before the Special PMLA Court in the FEO proceedings despite multiple summons, though responses were submitted through legal counsel until January 26, 2026.

The development comes as Chandrakar and Uppal approach INTERPOL’s Commission for the Control of Files (CCF), the independent oversight body, to challenge the Red Notices issued against them at India’s request. A Red Notice challenge triggers an internal review to assess compliance with INTERPOL’s Constitution and rules, including whether the request is politically motivated, whether due process has been followed, and whether the offences fall within INTERPOL’s mandate.

Officials of the agency noted that Chandrakar and Uppal’s challenge reflects a broader trend where accused persons contest international policing tools to limit mobility restrictions and weaken extradition momentum.

The central agency has already sent a detailed response to the CCF along with chargesheets and other evidence, “vehemently contesting” Chandrakar and Uppal’s claims and urging the commission to reject their plea, they added. An FEO declaration formally records that the accused have wilfully evaded Indian jurisdiction, strengthens the evidentiary and procedural basis for Red Notices, and reduces the scope for arguments that the accused are merely “under investigation” rather than proclaimed offenders.

Although INTERPOL independently reviews all notices, officials said an FEO tag lends added judicial credibility, making it harder for Red Notices to be withdrawn or diluted unless procedural violations are established.

The implications of an FEO declaration also extend beyond INTERPOL. In extradition proceedings before UAE courts, Red Notices are treated as facilitating tools rather than the legal foundation of extradition. Courts in the UAE primarily examine whether the requesting state has issued valid warrants and judicial orders, and whether the accused are actively evading prosecution. An FEO declaration directly addresses these considerations by documenting wilful non-compliance with Indian courts.

Even if a Red Notice were to be suspended or modified, UAE courts can continue to assess India’s extradition request on the basis of domestic court findings and evidence placed through diplomatic channels, including the Ministry of External Affairs.

Extradition proceedings against Chandrakar and Uppal are currently pending before courts in the UAE, where requests are examined strictly under domestic law and established principles of international cooperation. Indian authorities have already submitted court-issued warrants and judicial records detailing allegations of illegal online betting and money laundering, along with material indicating deliberate avoidance of Indian courts.

If declared FEOs, Chandrakar and Uppal will join an infamous “hall of shame” of 16 major financial fugitives, including Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

