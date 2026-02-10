Mumbai News: 4-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured After Speeding Shivshahi Bus Rams Scooter In Parel, Driver Arrested

A four-year-old boy sustained serious injuries in a tragic road accident that occurred in the Parel area on Wednesday, February 4, and is currently undergoing treatment in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of KEM hospital. |

Mumbai: A four-year-old boy sustained serious injuries in a tragic road accident that occurred in the Parel area on Wednesday, February 4, and is currently undergoing treatment in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of KEM hospital. The accident has occurred at Signal opposite Parel Workshop, Dr. B.A. Road, Parel.Injured boy’s father Mandar Tawde told FPJ, “My son’s condition is now improving, but the driver must be given strict punishment.”

Bus Rear-Ends Scooter at Signal

The injured child, Athang Tawde (4), was travelling home on a two-wheeler with his father, Mandar Mahendra Tawde (36), when the accident took place. According to the complaint filed by Mandar Tawde, he was riding his Jupiter scooter towards Lalbaug with his son after picking up his wife. They had halted at the signal near the Central Railway Workshop, after descending the Parel bridge, and were waiting for the signal to turn green. With barely 10–15 seconds left for the signal to change, a speeding Shivshahi bus rammed into their two-wheeler from behind.

The bus, bearing registration number MH-09 EM 8639, was allegedly being driven negligently and recklessly by the driver, identified as Shamrao Nathrao Nagargoje (34), a resident of Beed district. Due to the impact, young Athang suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the KEM hospital, where he remains under critical care in the PICU. Mandar Tawde also sustained injuries and is currently undergoing medical treatment and physiotherapy.

Driver Arrested, Released on Bail

The police arrested the bus driver following the incident. He was later produced before the court and released on bail. The accident has triggered anger among local residents, who have demanded strict action against the accused driver.

An FIR has been registered at the Bhoiwada police station under under Sections 281, 125(a)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

