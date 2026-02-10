Shinde Sena, NCP Factions Merge In BMC Ahead Of Mayoral Poll, Boosting BJP-Led Alliance's Committee Control

Ahead of Mumbai mayoral election, the Eknath Shinde–led Shiv Sena and both factions of the NCP, together with four corporators, have merged into a single group in the BMC, securing an extra nominated corporator and a crucial Standing Committee seat. | File Photo

Mumbai: Ahead of Mumbai mayoral election, the Eknath Shinde–led Shiv Sena and both factions of the NCP, together with four corporators, have merged into a single group in the BMC, securing an extra nominated corporator and a crucial Standing Committee seat. The move cuts the UBT-led Shiv Sena’s strength on the panel from eight to seven and shuts out the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which was earlier in line for a nomination — a clear last-minute consolidation by the ruling alliance to tilt the civic power balance.

Mahayuti Consolidates Numerical Strength

The 89 BJP and 29 Shinde Sena corporators have registered separately with the Konkan Divisional Commissioner at Kokan Bhavan, consolidating the Mahayuti’s numerical strength. While Sharad Pawar faction’s lone NCP corporator Ajit Raorane had extended support to the Shinde Sena, the registration of three NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) corporators had remained pending. In a decisive political move, both the NCP group on Monday formally merged with the Shinde Sena in the BMC, significantly strengthening the BJP–Mahayuti alliance grip over statutory committees and further marginalising the opposition.

This calculated move by the Mahayuti is set to significantly weaken the opposition’s presence in the powerful Standing Committee—the statutory body that takes final decisions on the allocation of funds for development works, as well as approvals related to contracts and major projects. The 26-member Standing Committee is formed on numerical strength, with the BJP set to secure 10 seats and the Uddhav Sena eight. However, the merger of the two NCP factions with the Shinde Sena has pushed their combined strength to 33 corporators, enabling the alliance to nominate four members. This reduces the Uddhav Sena’s share to seven seats and decisively tilts the balance of power in favour of the BJP–Shinde Sena–NCP combine, said civic sources.

