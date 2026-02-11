 CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde And Sunetra Pawar To Attend Mumbai Mayor Election, Ending 4-Year Administrative Rule At BMC
The BJP is set to reclaim the Mumbai mayor’s post after 44 years as its corporator Ritu Tawde is elected unopposed on Wednesday. The election, attended by CM Devendra Fadnavis and both deputy CMs, will also end nearly four years of administrative rule at the BMC.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 03:40 AM IST
article-image
Deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde (L), Sunetra Pawar (C) & Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (R) | File Pic

Mumbai: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar will attend the election Mumbai mayor and deputy mayor, which is scheduled at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters at Fort, Mumbai on Wednesday, 12 noon. Sunetra Pawar, the newly appointed and first female deputy CM of Maharashtra, will visit the BMC for the first time.

Historic Shift in BMC Leadership

The mayoral appointment becomes more special for the BJP, as it will be fulfilling its 30-year old dream to end the dominance of Shiv Sena-led by UBT at the country's richest municipal corporation. It is also the BJP's comeback after 44 years at the post of mayor.

BJP has nominated it's corporator Ritu Tawde (53) for the post of mayor and Shinde Sena's corporator Sanjay Ghadi (56) has been nominated for the post of deputy mayor. The election will be unopposed as no other party has fielded it's candidates. For the first time, Mumbai municipal commissioner will be the Presiding Authority for the mayoral elections.

article-image

Four-Year Administrative Rule Ends

With Wednesday’s mayoral and deputy mayoral elections at the BMC headquarters, nearly four years of administrative rule — the longest since the elected body’s term ended on March 7, 2022 — will finally conclude.

Tawde will be Mumbai's 77th mayor. She will be just the second BJP corporator to hold the mayoral post in Mumbai. The BJP’s first mayor, Dr. Prabhakar Pai, held office from 1982 to 1983, just a few years after the party was founded. The undivided Shiv Sena seized control of the BMC in 1997. After nearly three decades, the BJP is now poised to take full control of BMC.

In the 2026 BMC elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 of 227 wards, while its ally, the Eknath Shinde–led Shiv Sena, won 29. With four NCP corporators joining as a single group with Shinde Sena at Konkan Divisional Commissioner, the Mahayuti alliance’s strength has risen to 122, giving it firm control of the civic body.

