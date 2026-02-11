Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 46-Year-Old Dahisar Man For Smuggling ₹2.88 Crore Hydroponic Weed From Bangkok At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs seize nearly 3 kg of hydroponic marijuana concealed in luggage of a passenger arriving from Bangkok | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 10: Mumbai Airport Customs officers have busted a drug syndicate and arrested a 46-year-old Dahisar resident for allegedly smuggling hydroponic weed (marijuana) valued at Rs 2.88 crore.

In his statement to Customs, the accused claimed that he was to receive Rs 30,000 from a friend who instructed him to travel to Bangkok to bring the marijuana.

Interception and seizure

According to agency sources, Customs officers intercepted a passenger, N Dhakan, based on spot profiling after he arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, on Saturday. His trolley bag was found stuffed with three dietary supplement packets. Ten transparent vacuum-sealed plastic packets were found in each packet, totalling 30 packets.

The packets contained 2,884 grams of greenish-coloured substance in lump form, purported to be the flowering or fruiting tops of the cannabis plant, known as hydroponic weed (marijuana), valued at Rs 2.88 crore.

Accused’s statement

In his statement, Dhakan admitted that he was aware smuggling marijuana and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment. However, he stated that he agreed to carry the contraband as he was promised Rs 30,000 by his friend who asked him to go to Bangkok to bring the marijuana.

Investigation underway

“The preliminary investigation carried out so far in accordance with the law and the statement given by the accused disclose the involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. The investigation is at a very preliminary stage, and efforts are being made to identify and apprehend key members of the drug cartel. We are also making efforts to trace Dhakan’s friend and will take further necessary action,” said a Customs officer.

Rising trend of cannabis smuggling

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in its recent report, stated that policy changes permitting the cultivation and sale of cannabis in Thailand have increased accessibility, creating new opportunities for traffickers.

This has led to a rise in instances of hydroponic weed being smuggled into India through airports and courier routes. Most cases involve smuggling from Bangkok to various Indian airports, following a common modus operandi wherein carriers conceal weed in vacuum-sealed packets.

Also Watch:

Advocate Birendra Yadav argued for the accused in court, following which he was remanded to judicial custody.

