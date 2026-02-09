 Mumbai Airport Drug Bust: Customs Arrests 20-Year-Old Woman For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹30 Lakh From Bangkok
Mumbai Airport Drug Bust: Customs Arrests 20-Year-Old Woman For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹30 Lakh From Bangkok

Mumbai Airport Customs arrested a 20-year-old woman at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for smuggling hydroponic marijuana worth ₹30 lakh from Bangkok, with officials citing rising cases flagged by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 09:35 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Customs officials seize vacuum-sealed marijuana packets from a young passenger arriving from Thailand | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 09: Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested a 20-year-old woman for allegedly smuggling drugs from abroad.

Passenger intercepted at airport

According to agency sources, Customs officers intercepted a passenger, Suhana, a resident of Shivamogga, Karnataka, after she arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, on Sunday. Her trolley bag was found stuffed with 12 transparent, vacuum-sealed plastic packets.

Hydroponic weed worth Rs 30 lakh seized

The packets contained a total of 300 grams of greenish-coloured substance in lump form, purported to be the flowering or fruiting tops of the cannabis plant, known as hydroponic weed (marijuana), valued at Rs 30 lakh.

In her statement to Customs, Suhana admitted she was aware that smuggling marijuana and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment. However, she said she was being paid a handsome amount for smuggling marijuana from Bangkok to Mumbai.

Probe into wider drug network

“The preliminary investigation carried out so far, in accordance with the law, and the statement given by the accused disclose the involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. The investigation in the case is at a very preliminary stage, and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key members of the drug cartel,” said a Customs officer.

Rising trend of cannabis smuggling

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in its recent report, stated that policy changes permitting the cultivation and sale of cannabis in Thailand have increased accessibility, creating new opportunities for traffickers.

This has led to rising instances of hydroponic weed being smuggled into India through airports and courier routes. Most cases involve smuggling from Bangkok to various Indian airports, following a common modus operandi wherein carriers conceal the weed in vacuum-sealed packets.

