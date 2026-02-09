'Maharashtra Launches ‘GPR 2.0’ Governance Reforms To Transform Public Service Delivery': CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai, Feb 09: The Maharashtra government has launched the ambitious ‘GPR 2.0’ administrative reform initiative aimed at bringing transformative changes in governance and ensuring that the benefits of reforms reach common people directly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Maharashtra’s innovative initiative and encouraged other states to adopt a similar model, the Chief Minister noted.

High-level review meeting held

Fadnavis was speaking at a high-level review meeting on administrative reforms held at Sahyadri Guest House, attended by Minister of State Dr Pankaj Bhoir, Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, and senior officials, including additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and departmental secretaries. A detailed presentation on Phase I and Phase II of the ‘GPR 2.0’ programme was made by the General Administration Department.

Phased implementation timeline

The Chief Minister said the first phase of ‘GPR 2.0’ has been successfully completed, while Phase II is scheduled for completion by May 1, 2026. Once fully implemented, the reforms are expected to make government services simpler, faster and more transparent for citizens.

He emphasised the need to strengthen administrative services, institutional capacity, infrastructure and resources with a future-oriented vision, describing the initiative as a historic step that will shape governance over the next five to ten years.

Focus on citizen-centric governance

The reform programme focuses on empowering administrative departments through time-bound and centrally monitored implementation under the Chief Minister’s Office, the Information Technology Department and the State Information Commissioner’s Office.

It aims to build a robust system to ensure easy, organised and citizen-friendly delivery of services, introduce a formal Citizen Charter, and improve the effective implementation of welfare schemes.

Digital service delivery reforms

Significant improvements are also being introduced in digital service delivery. Reforms to the MahaDBT and Aaple Sarkar portals are underway to simplify access to services. A total of 263 schemes under MahaDBT 2.0 have been finalised and integrated into the GPR framework.

Additionally, 1,074 services on the Aaple Sarkar platform are being streamlined, including 424 certified services, while top-performing centres among 17,624 service centres will be upgraded as ‘smart centres’ to enhance service quality.

Call for coordinated efforts

Fadnavis stressed that coordinated efforts by all departments are essential to ensure that administrative reforms translate into tangible benefits for citizens, reaffirming the government’s commitment to efficient, transparent and citizen-centric governance across Maharashtra.

