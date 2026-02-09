Mumbai, Navi Mumbai Witness Multiple Organ Donations In A Day, Giving New Life To Many

At Raheja Hospital, with the consent of the family of a 53-year-old brain-dead man, his kidneys were donated. | Chatgpt

Mumbai: Setting an inspiring example of humanity and compassion, organ donation by three brain-dead patients in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai last week has given a new lease on life to more than two dozen critically ill patients. While some were saved through liver transplants, others received kidneys, and many regained their eyesight through cornea transplants.

Families' Courageous Decision in Moment of Loss

According to the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC), three patients were declared brain-dead on Saturday at Raheja Hospital in Mahim, Fortis Hospital in Navi Mumbai, and Hira Mongi Navneet Hospital in Mulund. Even in this moment of grief, the families made a courageous and humane decision by consenting to organ donation.

At Raheja Hospital, with the consent of the family of a 53-year-old brain-dead man, his kidneys were donated. At Fortis Hospital, organ donation from a 70-year-old brain-dead elderly patient made it possible to transplant a liver, kidneys, tissues, and corneas into several needy patients. Similarly, at Hira Mongi Navneet Hospital in Mulund, with the consent of the wife of a 48-year-old brain-dead patient, his liver, kidneys, skin, and corneas were donated.

Read Also Gujarat Family Booked For Alleged Honey-Trapping And Extortion Of Bhiwandi Builder

Timely Transplants for Many Waiting Patients

This simultaneous organ donation ensured that many patients waiting for transplants received life-saving organs in time.

Experts say that such timely decisions not only prove life-saving for patients but also strengthen awareness and positive thinking about organ donation in society. The medical community believes that if more such examples come forward, the long waiting lists for organ transplants can be significantly reduced. This incident proves that a single humane decision taken in a moment of sorrow can bring the light of happiness into many homes.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/