Gujarat Family Booked For Alleged Honey-Trapping And Extortion Of Bhiwandi Builder

Bhiwandi: In a sensational case of alleged honey-trapping and extortion, a Gujarat-based family has been booked by the Shantinagar Police for allegedly duping a Bhiwandi-based real estate developer of valuables worth several lakhs. The accused are residents of Rajkot district in Gujarat and include two women and one man.

Honey-Trap and Threats Alleged Over Extended Period

According to police officials, the complainant, a construction developer, alleged that he was honey-trapped over an extended period and coerced into handing over expensive gadgets, gold ornaments and household items after being threatened with defamation.

A case has been registered against Ishrat Topiwala, Shahnaz Ibrahim Topiwala and Irshad Ibrahim Topiwala under relevant sections of the law, and further investigation is currently underway.

Honey-Trap Allegedly Spanned Over a Year

As per the complaint, the alleged incidents took place between April 26, 2024 and October 30, 2025, during which the accused allegedly met the complainant at a lodge in Bhiwandi. The complainant claimed that he was lured into a honey-trap, after which videos were allegedly recorded and threats were issued to make the footage viral.

Fearing social embarrassment and reputational damage, the complainant allegedly complied with repeated demands made by the prime female accused for money, valuables and assistance in purchasing a house.

Valuables Worth Lakhs Allegedly Extorted

The complainant stated that under pressure, he handed over several high-value items, including an iPhone 14 Pro Max, two additional mobile phones, a laptop, an iPad, a scooter, gold rings, bangles and earrings, along with two air-conditioners, a refrigerator, a washing machine, complete gym equipment, and other household goods.

The complaint further alleges that the other two accused actively assisted the main accused woman in carrying out the extortion.

Complaint Filed, Probe Underway

Upon realising that he had allegedly been cheated, the developer approached Shantinagar Police Station on February 6, following which a formal case was registered against the three accused.

Confirming the development, Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad said, The accused are residents of Rajkot district in Gujarat. They allegedly met the complainant at a lodge in Bhiwandi over the stated period and trapped him. Notices have been issued to the accused to appear before the police, and further investigation is being conducted.

The probe is being carried out by Police Sub-Inspector Ravindra Avhad, officials said.

Police sources added that further action will be taken based on evidence, including digital records and statements of the parties involved.

