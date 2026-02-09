BJP-Led Mahayuti Scores Landslide Victory In Panvel Zilla Parishad And Panchayat Samiti Polls

The BJP-led Mahayuti registered a resounding victory in the Zilla Parishad and Panvel Panchayat Samiti general elections, winning all eight Zilla Parishad seats in Panvel taluka and 15 of the 16 Panchayat Samiti seats, effectively ending the long-standing dominance of the Shetkari Kamgar Party (PWP) in the region. |

Secures Single-Party Control, Sparking Celebrations

With this mandate, the Mahayuti has secured single-party control of the Panvel Panchayat Samiti. Celebrations broke out across Panvel taluka following the announcement of results, with party workers raising slogans and marking the win with drumbeats and fireworks.

Party leaders attributed the victory to a campaign focused on development, infrastructure, transparency, and empowerment of farmers, youth, and women. The leadership said voters delivered a clear verdict in favour of stable governance and a development-oriented agenda.

Opposition "Completely Wiped Out," Says Former Leader

Former municipal president J. M. Mhatre reacted to the results by stating that the opposition had been “completely wiped out,” reflecting the scale of the victory.

Winning Candidates

The Mahayuti’s winning candidates in the Zilla Parishad include representatives from Gavhan, Vavanje, Nere, Palidevad, Palspe, Waveghar, Vadghar, and Kelavne. Panchayat Samiti seats were won across constituencies including Gavhan, Vahal, Vavanje, Chindhran, Nere, Aadai, Palidevad, Vichumbe, Palspe, Kon, Waveghar, Poyanje, Karanjade, Vadghar, and Apta.

Opposition parties alleged that the Mahayuti benefitted from aggressive campaigning, while the BJP alliance countered that voters rejected negative politics and misinformation in favour of a positive development narrative.

Political observers note that the outcome follows the recent defeat of the PWP-led alliance in the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections, indicating a broader shift in the region’s political landscape.

