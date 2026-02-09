Mumbai News: BEST Employees Plan Fresh Agitation As 3-Month Deadline Nears, Union Calls Crucial February 17 Meeting

BEST workers prepare for renewed protests over pay parity, promotions and long-pending service demands in Mumbai | Pinterest

Mumbai, Feb 09: With the three-month deadline given by the BEST administration nearing its end, employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking are preparing for renewed action over a series of long-pending demands. The BEST Workers Union has called a crucial meeting on February 17 to decide the next course of action.

Crucial union meeting on February 17

The meeting will be held at Kashinath Dhuru Hall, Dadar (West), at 4:00 pm on February 17. All categories of employees—including permanent staff, wet-lease workers, and retired employees—have been urged to attend.

With thousands of BEST employees affected by these unresolved issues, the outcome of the upcoming meeting could have significant implications for Mumbai’s public transport system in the coming weeks, a union leader said.

Deadline nears, discontent resurfaces

Earlier, the union had withdrawn an indefinite hunger strike after the BEST administration assured that negotiations would be held and positive decisions taken within three months. However, as the deadline approaches with little visible progress, discontent among workers has resurfaced.

Key demands remain unresolved

The union has listed several major demands that remain unresolved. Foremost among them is the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations and granting BEST employees salary parity with Mumbai Municipal Corporation staff.

Other pending issues include promotions, filling of vacant posts, settlement of final dues, and employment on compassionate grounds. The union has also demanded immediate payment of gratuity to retired employees and proper financial planning to ensure timely disbursement of retirement benefits to future retirees.

Another key demand is the implementation of the principle of “equal pay for equal work” for employees working on BEST buses operated under private contractors through the wet-lease system.

“The administration had promised a positive resolution within three months, but there has been no meaningful progress. Employees are losing patience,” said a union leader.

Funding and budget-related demands

Additionally, the union has called on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to release necessary funds to maintain a fleet of 3,337 BEST-owned buses, as agreed in the June 11, 2019 agreement with the union. They have also demanded the immediate merger of the BEST ‘C’ budget with the Municipal Corporation’s ‘A’ budget.

According to the union, workers employed in the electricity supply department on a temporary basis since 2010 and 2024 have sought permanent status with retrospective effect, along with correction of salary anomalies.

Also Watch:

Next steps to be decided

When asked whether employees of the Electric Division would also join the strike, a union leader said that all such matters would be decided in the meeting.

Union leaders have warned that if the administration fails to take concrete steps on these issues, a fresh phase of agitation will be launched. The February 17 meeting is expected to be decisive in determining whether workers will resume protests.

