Navi Mumbai News: Kharghar Hosts Inaugural Prayer For Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s 350th Martyrdom Year, Grand Event Set For Feb 28–March 1

Navi Mumbai, Feb 09: The inaugural Arambhta Ki Ardaas (opening prayer) for the celebrations marking the 350th Martyrdom Commemoration Year of ‘Hind Di Chadar Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’ was held on Sunday at Owe Ground, Sector 29, Kharghar, amid resounding chants of “Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal.”

Main programme scheduled in Kharghar

The prayer was led by Sant Giani Harnam Singh Ji, Head of Damdami Taksal and Pradhan of the Sant Samaj. The main programme will be held on February 28 and March 1 in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, and is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Jointly organised by multiple communities

The event is being jointly organised by the Minority Development Department, the State Coordination Committee, and nine communities—Sikh, Sikligar, Banjara, Labana, Mohyal, Sindhi, Valmiki, Udasi, and the Bhagat Namdev (Warkari) sect. Lakhs of devotees from across Maharashtra and other parts of the country are expected to participate.

Senior officials attend inaugural ceremony

Several senior officials and dignitaries were present at the inaugural ceremony, including Konkan Divisional Revenue Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi, CIDCO Managing Director Vijay Singhal, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Thane District Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal, along with senior officials from CIDCO, the police, municipal bodies, and representatives of various Sikh and allied community organisations.

Message of sacrifice and human values

Addressing the gathering, Sant Giani Harnam Singh Ji highlighted the sacrifice and legacy of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, stating that the objective of the programme is to carry forward his message of courage, sacrifice, and protection of human values to future generations. He stressed the importance of remembering and spreading awareness about the significance of the Guru’s martyrdom.

Administrative preparations underway

Dr Vijay Suryavanshi, Konkan Divisional Revenue Commissioner, said that extensive preparations have been underway for the Kharghar event, with planning initiated nearly a month in advance. The Raigad and Thane district administrations have constituted 25 committees to handle various responsibilities.

He added that after the successful organisation of similar programmes in Nagpur and Nanded, the Kharghar event has drawn national and international attention. Administrative, police and civic agencies are working in close coordination to ensure all necessary facilities for devotees.

Appeal for collective participation

Rameshwar Naik, State-level Coordinator of the Hind Di Chadar programme, spoke about the historical association of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji with several communities, including Labana, Mohyal, Sindhi, Valmiki, Udasi, and the Bhagat Namdev (Warkari) sect. He appealed to members of all communities to extend selfless cooperation to ensure the programme’s success.

Organisers expressed confidence that, with collective participation and administrative support, the Kharghar programme will be conducted on a grand and historic scale.

