 Mumbai: BEST To Run Extra Buses For HSC, SSC Students To Ensure Smooth Travel During Board Exams
Ahead of SSC and HSC board exams, BEST has announced special transport arrangements to help students reach exam centres on time. Extra buses will be deployed based on demand, while officials will monitor traffic at key locations. Students will also be allowed front-door boarding, and staff have been instructed to assist examinees politely during the exam period.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
File

Mumbai: With the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations around the corner, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has announced special arrangements to help students reach their exam centres without difficulty.

The HSC (Higher Secondary Education - Class 12th) examinations will be conducted from February 10 to March 11, while the SSC (Secondary School Certification - Class 10) exams are scheduled between February 20 and March 18. Considering the large number of students expected to travel across the city during this period, BEST has issued instructions to its operational staff to provide additional bus services wherever required.

article-image

According to the undertaking, depot managers and senior officials have been directed to arrange extra buses based on requests from students or parents, as well as depending on real-time traffic and passenger demand on the ground reported Mid-day. Officials and inspectors will also be stationed at important junctions and bus stops to ensure quicker movement of buses and to prevent delays during peak hours.

In addition, all frontline staff, including drivers and conductors, have been instructed to assist students politely and provide necessary guidance during their commute. As part of the special arrangements, students will be allowed to board buses through the front door throughout the examination period to make entry easier and faster.

article-image

The initiative is part of broader efforts by the authorities to ensure that students across Mumbai can reach their examination centres on time and without stress during the crucial exam season.

Thousands of students are expected to travel daily to their respective exam centres during this period. Having bus services will help students reach their destination quickly, reducing the exam stress.

