State Board Revises Copy-Free Exam Plan, Adds CCTV Norms And Supervisor Shuffle Ahead Of SSC And HSC Exams

Mumbai: As the Second state board and higher secondary board exams are set to begin from this month, the state board of education has brought about changes to the system for strict implementation of the copy-free exams third year.

CCTV Mandate Faces Hurdles

After the Maharashtra State board of secondary and higher secondary education made it mandatory for all the examination centers to install CCTV to prevent cheating in the exams, however several schools highlighted that the difficulties to adhere to the norm. "There was a mandate from the state government for all the schools to install CCTV cameras for security reasons, which most of the schools have done, however when the government mandated the schools to install CCTVs in each classrooms it was not possible," said Mahendra Ganpule, former President of Maharashtra school principals association.

The school principals stated that installation of so many CCTVs would be an additional expense. Furthermore, if the CCTVs are installed then the footage of atleast a month should be kept retrievable, which is expensive, and maintenance will also require funds.

Alternative Suggested

"In a meeting we suggested that the supervisors and center directors could be shuffled to prevent cheating and the proposal was approved for this year," said Ganpule.

The state government has not released any budget to cover these expenses in public schools and similarly it is seen as a burden in private schools.

As a solution, the state board of education released a circular which stated that the supervisors and teachers will be shuffled in schools that are not able to make the installations.

Ministerial Review Meeting

The state board secretary Deepak Mali gave the orders to the divisional boards, after a meeting with held with the state education minister of the copy-free campaign in 10th and 12th exams.

The board exams for this academic year are set to begin from February 10 and February 20 for the SSC and HSC board students.

