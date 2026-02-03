Crime Branch Deploys 12 Teams As Rohit Shetty Firing Shooter Remains Absconding, Bishnoi Gang Link Under Probe

The unidentified shooter who opened fire outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence at around 12.45 am on Saturday remains absconding even three days after the incident. | File Pic

Mumbai: The unidentified shooter who opened fire outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence at around 12.45 am on Saturday remains absconding even three days after the incident. To trace and arrest the accused, the Mumbai Crime Branch has deployed 12 teams across the country.

Four Accused Arrested

During the interrogation of the four arrested accused Swapnil Bandu Sakat (23), Siddharth Deepak Yenpure (19), Samarth Shivsharan Pomaji (19), and Aditya Gyaneshwar Gayaki (19) police learned that they have been childhood friends. Investigators also found that they were acquainted with the Pune-based accused arrested earlier in the Baba Siddique murder case, including Rupesh Mohol, Shivam Kohad, Karan Salve, Gaurav Apune, Aditya Gulankar, and Pravin Lonkar.

Wanted accused Shubham Lonkar’s brother, Pravin Lonkar, previously ran a dairy business in Karve Nagar, Pune, which has since shut down. According to police sources, all four arrested accused come from middle-class families and allegedly established contact with associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Shubham Lonkar through Instagram. Preliminary investigations suggest they committed the crime primarily for money.

As the Crime Branch probe progresses, several crucial details have emerged. Sources said the attack was allegedly pre-planned by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and a detailed reconnaissance (recce) of Shetty’s residence and surrounding areas was conducted well before the incident.

Past Criminal Record

Police revealed that accused Swapnil Sakat has previous cases registered against him at Warje Police Station for physical assault and illegal possession of weapons.

Investigators suspect the shooter did not escape by train immediately after the firing, as railway services were limited at that hour, and may have initially fled using a private vehicle. Senior officers reached the crime scene between 2 am and 2.15 am. Crime Branch teams also set up traps at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Bandra Terminus anticipating a possible rail escape.

Sources said the accused carefully surveyed Shetty’s residence in Juhu, including nearby roads, entry and exit routes, and police movement. The reconnaissance was carried out using the same scooter later used in the firing to ensure a quick getaway.

Five Rounds Fired

On the night of the incident, the shooter allegedly fired five rounds outside Shetty’s residence and fled on the scooter. He later reached Vile Parle railway station, abandoned the vehicle, and escaped from Mumbai by local train.

The scooter used in the crime — a Honda Dio (MH-12-FN-2205) — was reportedly purchased from Pune for around ₹30,000 with money allegedly provided by mastermind Shubham Lonkar. The vehicle was earlier registered in the name of Anand Marote, who sold it to arrested accused Aditya Gaikwad about 12 days before the incident.

According to the investigation, on Samarth Pomaji’s instructions, Siddharth Yenpure and Swapnil Sakat transported the scooter by road from Pune to Lonavala. When the shooter could not reach Lonavala, the scooter was later brought to Mumbai nearly 10 days before the attack and handed over to him. The accused were allegedly paid extra for the task.

Signal App Used

Police said the shooter subsequently conducted multiple recce visits of Shetty’s house and the surrounding area. The accused who transported the scooter were reportedly aware that they were part of a criminal conspiracy but did not know the specific target.

Investigators claim that Samarth Pomaji played an active role in assisting the main shooter. Acting on Shubham Lonkar’s instructions, Samarth and co-accused Aditya Gaikwad arranged the scooter and helped execute the plan despite being fully aware of the conspiracy. Police further said Samarth remained in constant contact with Lonkar through the Signal app, and the entire operation was coordinated through these communications.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is now working to establish every link in the conspiracy and has intensified efforts to trace the absconding shooter.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/