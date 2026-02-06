 SSC GD Constable Slot Booking 2026: How To Do Self Slot Booking; Check Details Here
SSC GD Constable Slot Booking 2026: How To Do Self Slot Booking; Check Details Here

SSC GD Constable Slot Booking Facility will start soon on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The slot booking can be done only via the official website. Candidates must first add their login credentials to proceed with the slot booking. Candidates will be able to select the exam city, date, and shift for the exam as per their choices in the SSC GD self-slot booking facility

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 02:08 PM IST
article-image

Candidates will be able to select the exam city, date, and shift for the exam as per their choices in the SSC GD self-slot booking facility. Additionally, candidates must note that once the choices are submitted, they cannot be changed. Those candidates who could not book will be automatically assigned an exam date and city. The SSC GD Admit Card and Intimation slip will be issued on the basis of the slot booking facility.

SSC GD Constable Exams will be conducted from February 23 onwards.

SSC GD Exam 2026: Important Dates

Admit Card: Before Exam

Exam Date: 23 February 2026

SSC GD Exam 2026: How to do SSC GD Self Slot Booking 2026?

Candidates can check out the steps below to complete the SSC GD self-slot booking 2026:

Go to the official website ssc.gov.in

Go to the candidate’s portal

Add your username and password to log in

Next, select the exam city and date

Click on the submit button

SSC GD Exam 2026: Vacancies Available

General (UR) -

Male Candidates: 10,198

Female Candidates: 904

EWS -

Male Candidates: 2,416

Female Candidates: 189

OBC -

Male Candidates: 5,329

Female Candidates: 436

ST -

Male Candidates: 2,091

Female Candidates: 222

SC -

Male Candidates: 3,433

Female Candidates: 269

Total Vacancies -

Male Candidates: 23,467

Female Candidates: 2,020

Grand Total Vacancies - 25,487 Posts

SSC GD Exam 2026: Salaries

Basic Pay - ₹21,700 to ₹69,100

Grade Pay - ₹2,000

Dearness Allowance (DA) - ₹21,700

House Rent Allowance (HRA) -₹10,850

Transport Allowance - ₹6,510 to ₹2,170

Government Contribution to NPS - ₹5,400 to ₹1,800

Gross Salary - ₹45,417 to ₹41,077

Deductions (CGHS, CGEGIS, Pension) - ₹3,535

In-Hand Salary - ₹32,985 to ₹37,325

