SSC GD Constable Slot Booking 2026: How To Do Self Slot Booking; Check Details Here

SSC GD Slot Booking 2026: How To Do Self Slot Booking; Check Details Here
SSC GD Constable Slot Booking Facility will start soon on the official website ssc.gov.in. The slot booking can be done only via the official website. Candidates must first add their login credentials to proceed with the slot booking.
Candidates will be able to select the exam city, date, and shift for the exam as per their choices in the SSC GD self-slot booking facility. Additionally, candidates must note that once the choices are submitted, they cannot be changed. Those candidates who could not book will be automatically assigned an exam date and city. The SSC GD Admit Card and Intimation slip will be issued on the basis of the slot booking facility.
SSC GD Constable Exams will be conducted from February 23 onwards.
SSC GD Exam 2026: Important Dates
Admit Card: Before Exam
Exam Date: 23 February 2026
SSC GD Exam 2026: How to do SSC GD Self Slot Booking 2026?
Candidates can check out the steps below to complete the SSC GD self-slot booking 2026:
Go to the official website ssc.gov.in
Go to the candidate’s portal
Add your username and password to log in
Next, select the exam city and date
Click on the submit button
SSC GD Exam 2026: Vacancies Available
General (UR) -
Male Candidates: 10,198
Female Candidates: 904
EWS -
Male Candidates: 2,416
Female Candidates: 189
OBC -
Male Candidates: 5,329
Female Candidates: 436
ST -
Male Candidates: 2,091
Female Candidates: 222
SC -
Male Candidates: 3,433
Female Candidates: 269
Total Vacancies -
Male Candidates: 23,467
Female Candidates: 2,020
Grand Total Vacancies - 25,487 Posts
SSC GD Exam 2026: Salaries
Basic Pay - ₹21,700 to ₹69,100
Grade Pay - ₹2,000
Dearness Allowance (DA) - ₹21,700
House Rent Allowance (HRA) -₹10,850
Transport Allowance - ₹6,510 to ₹2,170
Government Contribution to NPS - ₹5,400 to ₹1,800
Gross Salary - ₹45,417 to ₹41,077
Deductions (CGHS, CGEGIS, Pension) - ₹3,535
In-Hand Salary - ₹32,985 to ₹37,325