AP SET 2026: Registration Process Ends Soon At apset.net.in; Check Application Fees Here

AP SET Registration 2026: The registration process for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (AP SET) 2026 is going to end soon on behalf of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, on the official websites at andhrauniversity.edu.in or apset.net.in.

AP SET Registration 2026: Important dates

The official notification for AP SET 2026 was released on January 2, 2026. The online application process began on January 9, 2026, and the last date to submit applications, along with payment of the application fee, is February 9, 2026. The hall tickets will be released on March 19, 2026, while the AP SET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on March 28 and 29, 2026.

Candidates who miss the deadline can apply with a late fee of ₹2,000 plus the registration fee until February 25, 2026, and with a late fee of ₹5,000 plus the registration fee until March 5, 2026.

AP SET Registration 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application form, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP SET at apset.net.in.

Step 2: Click on the register link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the basic details, and then click the make payment link.

Step 4: Next, a confirmation email will be sent to the registered email ID.

Step 5: Now, applicants can log in with their email ID, fill out the form, upload the necessary documents, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

AP SET Registration 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Educational qualification: Applicants who have finished their postgraduate/master's degree in the relevant topic with at least 55% marks are qualified to take the exam. For protected categories, the passing percentage must be at least 50%.

b. Age limit: There is no age limit for taking the AP SET Exam.

AP SET Registration 2026: Application fees

Candidates should be aware that the AP SET 2026 application fee is strictly non-refundable and will not be returned under any circumstances once paid. The application fee for General category candidates is ₹1,600, while applicants belonging to the Backwards Class (BC) and EWS categories are required to pay ₹1,300. For candidates from SC, ST, PwD and Transgender categories, the application fee has been fixed at ₹900.