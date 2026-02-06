 AP SET 2026: Registration Process Ends Soon At apset.net.in; Check Application Fees Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAP SET 2026: Registration Process Ends Soon At apset.net.in; Check Application Fees Here

AP SET 2026: Registration Process Ends Soon At apset.net.in; Check Application Fees Here

AP SET Registration 2026 will close soon on the official websites apset.net.in and andhrauniversity.edu.in. The application process began on January 9 and will end on February 9, 2026, with late fees applicable till March 5. The exam is scheduled for March 28 and 29, while hall tickets will be released on March 19.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
AP SET Registration 2026 | Canva

AP SET Registration 2026: The registration process for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (AP SET) 2026 is going to end soon on behalf of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, on the official websites at andhrauniversity.edu.in or apset.net.in.

AP SET Registration 2026: Important dates

The official notification for AP SET 2026 was released on January 2, 2026. The online application process began on January 9, 2026, and the last date to submit applications, along with payment of the application fee, is February 9, 2026. The hall tickets will be released on March 19, 2026, while the AP SET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on March 28 and 29, 2026.

Candidates who miss the deadline can apply with a late fee of ₹2,000 plus the registration fee until February 25, 2026, and with a late fee of ₹5,000 plus the registration fee until March 5, 2026.

FPJ Shorts
HAL To Bid For Fifth-Generation Fighter Jet Manufacturing, Even If Dropped From Prototype Race
HAL To Bid For Fifth-Generation Fighter Jet Manufacturing, Even If Dropped From Prototype Race
Kolkata Office Employees Turn Earthquake Evacuation To Mass 'Sutta Break': Netizens Say, 'Its Disturbing'
Kolkata Office Employees Turn Earthquake Evacuation To Mass 'Sutta Break': Netizens Say, 'Its Disturbing'
Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: Netflix Removes Manoj Bajpayee Starrer From Their Listing After Makers Promise To Take Down Promotional Assets
Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: Netflix Removes Manoj Bajpayee Starrer From Their Listing After Makers Promise To Take Down Promotional Assets
IND Vs USA At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What To Carry, Things To Avoid Before Entering
IND Vs USA At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What To Carry, Things To Avoid Before Entering

AP SET Registration 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application form, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP SET at apset.net.in.

Step 2: Click on the register link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the basic details, and then click the make payment link.

Read Also
NEET PG Cut-Off Row: Supreme Court Seeks Detailed Affidavit From Centre
article-image

Step 4: Next, a confirmation email will be sent to the registered email ID.

Step 5: Now, applicants can log in with their email ID, fill out the form, upload the necessary documents, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

AP SET Registration 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Educational qualification: Applicants who have finished their postgraduate/master's degree in the relevant topic with at least 55% marks are qualified to take the exam. For protected categories, the passing percentage must be at least 50%.

b. Age limit: There is no age limit for taking the AP SET Exam.

AP SET Registration 2026: Application fees

Candidates should be aware that the AP SET 2026 application fee is strictly non-refundable and will not be returned under any circumstances once paid. The application fee for General category candidates is ₹1,600, while applicants belonging to the Backwards Class (BC) and EWS categories are required to pay ₹1,300. For candidates from SC, ST, PwD and Transgender categories, the application fee has been fixed at ₹900.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Study In UK: University Of Birmingham Launches £12,500 Future Skills Scholarship For Indian...
Study In UK: University Of Birmingham Launches £12,500 Future Skills Scholarship For Indian...
UPSC Overhauls Exam Centre Allocation To Prioritize Accessibility For Persons With Disabilities
UPSC Overhauls Exam Centre Allocation To Prioritize Accessibility For Persons With Disabilities
FMGE December 2025 Scorecard Declared At natboard.edu.in; Check Direct Link Here
FMGE December 2025 Scorecard Declared At natboard.edu.in; Check Direct Link Here
NEET PG Cut-Off Row: Supreme Court Seeks Detailed Affidavit From Centre
NEET PG Cut-Off Row: Supreme Court Seeks Detailed Affidavit From Centre
RJD MLC Rabri Devi Accuses Bihar Police Of NEET Aspirant Death Cover-Up, Sparks Political Row
RJD MLC Rabri Devi Accuses Bihar Police Of NEET Aspirant Death Cover-Up, Sparks Political Row