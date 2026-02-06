 FMGE December 2025 Scorecard Declared At natboard.edu.in; Check Direct Link Here
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the scorecards for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 session. Candidates can download the FMGE December 2025 scorecards from the official website, natboard.edu.in.

article-image

Individual scorecards of the candidates will only be accessible for download for six months following the date of issuance, according to the official notification issued by NBEMS. Candidates won't be able to request scorecards after six months from the date of issuance, as it won't be accessible on the NBEMS website. As a result, it is recommended that candidates save their score card for future use.

FMGE December 2026 Scorecard: Candidates statistics

FMGE December 2026 Exam has a pass percentage of 23.95% with only 10,262 applicants passing the exam, as per the media reports. Over 32,600 applicants (76%) did not meet the requirements to clear the exam. There were 43,933 registered candidates for the exam; 42,872 of them appeared on January 17, 2026, and 1,061 were marked absent.

Official Notification Link Here

FMGE December 2026 Scorecard: How to download the scorecard?

Candidates can check the steps below to download the FMGE December 2026 Scorecard:

Go to the NBEMS official website, natboard.edu.in

Locate the FMGE exam section on the homepage

Next, log in using your registered user ID and password

The FMGE December 2026 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download and print the scorecard for future reference

Direct link here.

FMGE December 2026 Scorecard: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

Candidate name

Roll number

Name of exam

FMGE Marks and Ranks

FMGE December 2025 Scorecard: What's next?

Candidates who cleared the FMGE Exam will be required to appear personally for document verification.

The schedule regarding the document verification will be notified separately on the NBEMS official website at natboard.edu.in.

After the successful verification, the FMGE Pass Certificate issuance or the Registration with the State Medical Council will be permitted

Candidates can approach the respective State Medical Council (SMC) or National Medical Commission (NMC) for registration.

Candidates will be required to complete the registration and internship to start their clinical practice in India.

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) Exam is an important test for medical registration in India for candidates who have completed their MBBS from a recognised foreign university.

Candidates can visit the NBEMS website natboard.edu.in for more details.

