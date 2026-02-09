Mumbai News: BMC Cracks Down On Top Property Tax Defaulters, Slaps Seizure Notices Over ₹630 Crore Dues

BMC moves to recover massive pending property tax dues as seizure notices are issued to major defaulters, including leading developers | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Feb 09: In a major crackdown, the BMC has slapped seizure notices under Section 203 on the top 20 property tax defaulters owing Rs 630 crore. The civic body warned that missed deadlines will trigger action under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, beginning with seizure and auction of movable assets and, if needed, the properties themselves. The defaulters include several leading real estate developers.

Recovery drive intensifies

The BMC has collected Rs 5,426.81 crore in property tax between April 1, 2025, and February 4, 2026—around 73% of its Rs 7,341-crore target for 2025–26. With Rs 1,915 crore still to be recovered by March 31, the end of the financial year, the civic body is intensifying efforts to trace major defaulters and recover pending dues, as discussed in a recent meeting at the BMC headquarters.

Legal process outlined

“Property tax must be paid within 90 days of assessment. Officials from the Assessment and Collection Department follow up with owners, and if unpaid, a demand notice and a 21-day final notice are issued. Under MMC Act Sections 204–206, movable assets are first seized and auctioned; if recovery fails, the property itself may be auctioned,” said a civic official.

Top defaulters named

As per a press release issued by the BMC, the top property tax defaulters include Raghuvanshi Mills Ltd (Rs 140.61 crore), M/s Rajhans Associates (Rs 47.03 crore), M/s Ashapura Developers (Rs 44.88 crore), Sumer Buildcorp Pvt Ltd (Rs 39.30 crore), Sameer Bhojwani (K West ward) (Rs 31.73 crore), DBS Realty with multiple dues ranging from Rs 29.12 crore to Rs 18.67 crore, Aamir Parks & Amusement Pvt Ltd (P South) (Rs 27.80 crore), S.D. Corporation (R South) (Rs 21.43 crore), A.R. Jafar (D ward) (Rs 21.03 crore), and Galaxy Corporation 10 Planet (H West) (Rs 20.23 crore).

Also Watch:

Mounting arrears

Property tax remains the BMC’s primary source of revenue. However, cumulative outstanding dues dating back to 2010 have swelled to Rs 22,000 crore, including 15 years of penalties.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/