Attention Mumbaikars! BMC Announces 14-Hour Water Shutdown On Feb 10 In Bandra And Khar After Pali Hill Pipeline Burst; Check Affected Areas

Emergency repairs at the Pali Hill Reservoir pipeline force a prolonged water cut across parts of Bandra and Khar

Mumbai, Feb 09: The BMC had planned urgent repairs to fix leakage in the 900 mm inlet water pipeline of the Pali Hill Reservoir at Bandra reclamation. However, before work could begin, the temporary stainless steel clamp collar on the pipeline slipped on Monday, causing heavy leakage.

The civic body said the clamp collar is being refixed on a war footing and assured that water supply will be restored. The scheduled permanent repair work will be carried out as planned on February 10.

Emergency leak after clamp collar slips

The BMC will carry out urgent repairs to fix leakage in the 900 mm inlet water pipeline of the Pali Hill Reservoir. The work will take place along the pipeline passing through an open Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) plot near the Qureshi Nagar slum in Bandra West, as well as sections along the Western Express Highway.

Scheduled on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to midnight, the repair will result in a 14-hour water shutdown in parts of Khar and Bandra, while some areas will experience low water pressure on February 10. However, the clamp collar fixed on the said pipeline on January 29 burst on Monday afternoon around 1.30 pm.

Water gushes after rupture

The rupture caused massive leakage, with thousands of litres of water gushing out and flooding the open stretch. Visuals from the site showed water shooting several feet into the air.

Engineers from the BMC’s water department rushed to the spot and immediately began emergency repair work to contain the leakage and restore normalcy.

“Clamp collar was refixed and special water supply was provided to affected areas in Khar and Bandra West. However, the scheduled work will be undertaken as planned,” an official from the H West ward said.

Permanent repair scheduled

Permanent repair will be carried out on Tuesday during the 14-hour isolation period from 10 a.m. to midnight. The BMC has advised residents to use water judiciously during the repair period. As an additional safety measure, residents are recommended to boil and filter drinking water for the next few days.

No water supply in these areas on Tuesday

Bandra West: Hill Road, Perry Road, Manuel Gonsalves Road, St. Andrews Road, St. Paul Road, Carter Road, Pali Village, Chimbai Village, Shirley Village, and Kantwadi area.

Khar West: Khar Danda, Koliwada, Danda Pada, Chuim Village, Gazdar Bandh slum.

Hanuman Nagar slum, Laxmi Nagar, Carter Road, Union Park Roads No. 1 to 4, Pali Hill.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road area, Pali Plateau slum, and 15th to 20th Roads in Khar.

Parts of Bandra West, including Chapel Road, Veronica Road, Dr Peter Dias Road, and St. John the Baptist Road.

Mount Mary Cathedral and adjoining road areas on the Bandra West side.

K.C. Road, L.K. Mehta Road, parts of Bazaar Road, and A.K. Vaidya Road, Bandra West.

Zigzag Road, Cul Donger, Nargis Dutt Road, and Pali Mala Road.

Areas with low-pressure water supply

From the end of Hill Road up to Taj Land’s End, including B.J. Road, H.K. Bhabha Road, Kane Road, and the Ganesh slum area. (Water supply will be available between 1 a.m. and 4.30 a.m. after midnight.)

