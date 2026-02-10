 BJP Cements Dominance In Maharashtra Local Body Elections, Credits CM Devendra Fadnavis And Ravindra Chavan's Leadership
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBJP Cements Dominance In Maharashtra Local Body Elections, Credits CM Devendra Fadnavis And Ravindra Chavan's Leadership

BJP Cements Dominance In Maharashtra Local Body Elections, Credits CM Devendra Fadnavis And Ravindra Chavan's Leadership

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party in Maharashtra’s Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, outperforming allies and rivals. Party leaders credit the win to strong leadership under CM Devendra Fadnavis and BJP president Ravindra Chavan, marking the party’s third consecutive local body election victory.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 01:01 AM IST
article-image
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again secured the highest number of seats in the latest phase of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Maharashtra, reinforcing its political dominance in the state’s local self-government institutions. | X @RaviDadaChavan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again secured the highest number of seats in the latest phase of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Maharashtra, reinforcing its political dominance in the state’s local self-government institutions. With this result, the party has outperformed both its Mahayuti allies and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents, underlining continued public support for the BJP’s leadership.

Fadnavis-Chavan Duo Credited for Electoral Hat-Trick

The outcome also highlights the growing political prominence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Ravindra Chavan, widely regarded within party circles as a decisive leadership duo behind the party’s recent electoral successes. Under Fadnavis’ leadership and Chavan’s organisational planning, the BJP has achieved a rare electoral hat-trick—winning the municipal council elections in November, the municipal corporation polls in January, and now the Zilla Parishad elections in February.

Party leaders attribute the success to precise electoral strategy, an effective campaign structure, strong coordination between state leadership and grassroots cadres, and sustained voter outreach. The strengthened organisational network enabled local leaders to benefit from direct guidance and support from the top leadership, contributing to several unexpected and decisive victories across regions.

FPJ Shorts
BJP Cements Dominance In Maharashtra Local Body Elections, Credits CM Devendra Fadnavis And Ravindra Chavan's Leadership
BJP Cements Dominance In Maharashtra Local Body Elections, Credits CM Devendra Fadnavis And Ravindra Chavan's Leadership
NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of 807 Missing Persons In Delhi In First Two Weeks Of January 2026
NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of 807 Missing Persons In Delhi In First Two Weeks Of January 2026
Pakistan Govt Directs PAK National Cricket Team To Take The Field For Match Against India At ICC T20 WC26 On Feb 15
Pakistan Govt Directs PAK National Cricket Team To Take The Field For Match Against India At ICC T20 WC26 On Feb 15
Mumbai Captain Shardul Thakur Blames Sloppy Fielding, Dropped Catches For Ranji Quarterfinal Exit
Mumbai Captain Shardul Thakur Blames Sloppy Fielding, Dropped Catches For Ranji Quarterfinal Exit
Read Also
Himalayan Griffon Spotted In Melghat Signals Success Of Maharashtra's Vulture Conservation Programme
article-image

Chavan Seen as Election-Focused Grassroots Leader

Ravindra Chavan is increasingly viewed as an election-focused grassroots leader who maintains close engagement with party workers while ensuring ideological cohesion among supporters. His coordination with key power centres in Delhi and Nagpur, along with consistent backing from Fadnavis, has further consolidated the BJP’s organisational strength in Maharashtra.

Political observers note that the BJP’s continued electoral momentum across urban and rural local bodies signals a durable consolidation of support, positioning the Fadnavis–Chavan partnership at the centre of the party’s current success in the state.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Himalayan Griffon Spotted In Melghat Signals Success Of Maharashtra's Vulture Conservation Programme
Himalayan Griffon Spotted In Melghat Signals Success Of Maharashtra's Vulture Conservation Programme
Mumbai News: BMC Cracks Down On Top Property Tax Defaulters, Slaps Seizure Notices Over ₹630 Crore...
Mumbai News: BMC Cracks Down On Top Property Tax Defaulters, Slaps Seizure Notices Over ₹630 Crore...
Navi Mumbai News: Kharghar Hosts Inaugural Prayer For Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s 350th Martyrdom...
Navi Mumbai News: Kharghar Hosts Inaugural Prayer For Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s 350th Martyrdom...
Mumbai News: NCLT Dismisses Petition Against United Church Trust, Cites Lack Of Locus And Mala Fide...
Mumbai News: NCLT Dismisses Petition Against United Church Trust, Cites Lack Of Locus And Mala Fide...
Political Realignment In Bhiwandi Ahead Of Mayoral Poll As Konark Vikas Aghadi Registers Bloc
Political Realignment In Bhiwandi Ahead Of Mayoral Poll As Konark Vikas Aghadi Registers Bloc