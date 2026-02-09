'Maharashtra To Fill 70,000 Government Posts In Large-Scale Transparent Recruitment Drive': CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra will soon launch a large-scale recruitment drive to fill over 70,000 government posts through a newly reformed and transparent process, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Monday. The recruitment will be conducted in phases, including around 50,000 posts through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) and nearly 20,000 posts outside the MPSC framework, with decisions based on required skills, eligibility, service entry norms and nature of work.

High-Level Meeting Reviews Reforms

The announcement came after a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at Sahyadri Guest House, attended by Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and senior administrative officials to review reforms in service entry rules and manpower management.

Fadnavis emphasised that administrative reforms, transparent recruitment and efficient human-resource planning will be key priorities for the state government. He said the revised service entry rules will soon be placed before the state cabinet for approval and added that filling the vacant posts will significantly enhance the efficiency of government departments.

Read Also Mahayuti Extends Grip To Rural Maharashtra, BJP Emerges As Largest Party In Local Body Elections

Model Praised by PM Modi, Set as National Benchmark

Highlighting national recognition, the Chief Minister noted that Maharashtra’s manpower management model received strong appreciation at the Chief Ministers’ conference in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who encouraged other states to adopt similar reforms—positioning Maharashtra as a national benchmark in governance reforms.

To ensure speed and transparency, the government plans to introduce online and digital verification systems to eliminate unnecessary paperwork, long queues and delays. Fadnavis directed departments to enable certificate verification through DigiLocker and explore blockchain-based authentication, similar to the online verification used for sensitive documents such as passports.

Fair and Trustworthy Process Assured

He stressed that the recruitment process must remain fair, unbiased, transparent and trustworthy, leaving no scope for doubt among youth. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that Maharashtra will establish a new governance reform model within a year, calling on all departments to work collectively to successfully implement administrative transformation across the state.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/