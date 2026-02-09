Mahayuti Extends Grip To Rural Maharashtra, BJP Emerges As Largest Party In Local Body Elections

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the emerging results demonstrate that the people of Maharashtra have once again expressed confidence in the Mahayuti. | File Photo

Mumbai: After securing a decisive mandate in the recent municipal corporation elections, the ruling Mahayuti alliance—comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena—has extended its electoral momentum into Maharashtra’s rural belt, registering a strong performance in the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections across 12 districts of the state. Once Again BJP becomes no 1 party in the local bodies election.

Early Trends Favor Mahayuti in Zilla Parishads

According to early trends reported by television channels, pending official confirmation from the State Election Commission, the BJP is leading in around 225 of the 731 Zilla Parishad seats, while the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) is ahead in 162 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is leading in approximately 172 seats, followed by the Congress with 55, Shiv Sena (UBT) with 46, and NCP (SP) with 20 seats, indicating a competitive contest but one that broadly favours the Mahayuti in rural self-government institutions.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the emerging results demonstrate that the people of Maharashtra have once again expressed confidence in the Mahayuti. He noted that the BJP has emerged as the single largest party in all 12 Zilla Parishads, and asserted that the alliance is set to form governments in each of them.

Significant Increase Over 2017 Tally

Highlighting the scale of the party’s gains, Fadnavis said the BJP has surpassed its 2017 tally of 141 Zilla Parishad seats, crossing 225 seats in the declared results so far. In the Panchayat Samiti elections, he added, the BJP is leading in around 410 seats, a sharp rise from 284 seats in 2017. Of the 125 Panchayat Samitis, the BJP is expected to control about 50, Shiv Sena 26, NCP 23, Congress and NCP (SP) 7–8 each, and Shiv Sena (UBT) around five, suggesting that the Mahayuti could secure control of well over 100 bodies.

The Chief Minister also remembered late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, whose untimely death occurred during the election period, stating that the results reflect the rural electorate’s continued faith in development-focused leadership.

District-Wise Trends Reflect Mixed but Clear Patterns

Counting for 731 Zilla Parishad and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats began at 10 a.m. on Monday, following polling held on Saturday across Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv, and Latur. A total of 7,438 candidates were in the fray, while 25 seats were elected unopposed even before voting.

In Western Maharashtra, the NCP staged a notable comeback, particularly in Pune and Kolhapur, reaffirming its traditional rural base. Party workers celebrated victories with tributes to Ajit Pawar. Reacting to the outcome, senior leader Sunil Tatkare described the results as a “grateful tribute” to Pawar’s lifelong work for grassroots development.

"Ajit Pawar spent his entire life working for the development of the common people and strengthening grassroots governance. The verdict reflects the people's deep faith in his ideas and leadership," Tatkare said.

The results have further strengthened the Nationalist Congress Party's resolve to carry forward Ajit Pawar's legacy and to serve the people with greater responsibility and honesty, he said.

In Kolhapur, the NCP won 20 seats, followed by the Congress with 15, while the BJP secured 12 and Shiv Sena (Shinde) nine, positioning the NCP strongly in the contest for the Zilla Parishad presidency.

Konkan and Marathwada Outcomes

In the Konkan region, the Mahayuti retained significant influence.

Raigad: Shiv Sena and NCP won 16 seats each, and the BJP 12, ensuring alliance dominance.

Ratnagiri: The Shinde-led Shiv Sena achieved a sweeping victory with 40 of 56 seats, leaving rivals far behind.

Sindhudurg:The BJP secured a clear majority with 27 of 50 seats and dominated Panchayat Samitis with 60 of 100 seats, underlining strong regional support.

In Marathwada, results were more varied.

Dharashiv: The BJP-Shiv Sena combine performed strongly, winning the largest share of seats.

Latur: The Congress emerged as the single largest party with 23 seats, but the combined strength of the BJP (18) and NCP (12) ensured Mahayuti influence over power formation.

Localised Battles Draw Attention

In Sangli’s Khanapur taluka, Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Babar retained dominance, with the party winning all four Zilla Parishad and eight Panchayat Samiti seats, leaving the BJP without representation in the segment.

The Congress has come to power in two Zilla Parishads in Maharashtra and is poised to be part of the ruling arrangement in two others, the party's state chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said.

NCP (SP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil on Monday said the Sharad Pawar-led fold has emerged as the single largest party in the Sangli Zilla Parishad, clinching 18 seats.He said that the BJP won 16 seats, the Shiv Sena bagged eight and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP secured six seats, while other parties won two seats.

In a dramatic finish, a Shiv Sena (UBT) contestant won the Dhoki Panchayat Samiti seat in Dharashiv district by just one vote against his BJP rival on Monday, an official said.

The counting of votes for elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra is currently underway.

The seesawing battle for the Dhoki Panchayat Samiti culminated in Amar Samudre's victory, powered by two additional votes he received after the postal ballots were counted.

He secured a total of 3,187 votes while his challenger from the BJP, Nihal Qazi, got 3,186, including three votes from the postal ballots, an official said, adding that 56 votes were cast for NOTA.

