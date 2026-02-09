Mumbai News: One Dead, One Injured In Vile Parle High-Rise Fire; Suspected Cause Is Oil Lamp Spillage

One woman lost her life and another was injured after a fire erupted in their 13th floor apartment in Vile Parle on Monday morning. |

Mumbai: One woman lost her life and another was injured after a fire erupted in their 13th floor apartment in Vile Parle on Monday morning. The incident took place in a plush high-rise, Suvidha Pearls, located on Feroz Shah Mehta Road, Vile Parle East. The injured were identified as Bhavana Satra (63) and Aneere (34). The firemen found Satra in unconscious state outside her flat and Aneere hiding in the duct saving her life. Both were taken to Nanavati hospital, where Bhavna was declared dead on arrival and Aneere is admitted.

Victims Identified

The fire incident was reported at 9.50 am and was extinguished at 12.54 pm. Five fire engine, two jumbo tankers, one turn table ladder, breathing apparatus and an ambulance were deployed on the spot.

Although the fire was Level 1 (minor), the resident was killed as she opened her flat and the intense smoke of the fire backfired on her. As per preliminarily findings and enquiries with the neighbours, the fire officials initial conclusion of the cause of fire is oil lamp (diya) spillage which was lit since the pre-wedding puja on Sunday.

Fire Officials Cite Pre-Wedding Ritual as Cause

"The residents of the apartment has gone on the terrace celebrating a wedding function. The wedding was in a few days, and a puja was organised on Sunday. As per initial findings, the fire started due to the oil lamp," said additional fire office, Prakash Sakpal.

Sakpal added that when Bhavana was informed by other residents that her house is on the fire, she rushed down from the terrace and opened the main door. "As the main door was opened, the flames and thick smoke backfired through the door on her and she collapsed. While the lady with the deceased was behind her and fell on the side. She rushed to the duct and hid there. When we rescued her, she was suffering from breathless and was taken to the hospital. While Bhavana had lost her life due to impact of flames and thick smoke on her," Sakpal said.

The fire officer added that citizens should avoid opening doors if the fire is confined to a closed room or apartment.

Chitrakoot ground reserved for Ambivali fire station continues being commercially exploited

The fire incident has once again reminded the delayed construction of Ambivali fire station, in Versova, Andheri. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has been attempting since years, following up with the BMC K-West ward and Mumbai Suburban Collector to take possession of the Chitrakoot ground, and develop the much-needed fire station.

The Ambivali fire station is crucial for the densely populated western suburbs, filled with high-rises. The fire station is planned on Chitrakoot ground, which is possession of M/s Shah Constructions which organises private events like weddings. The plot is around 5000 sq ft big. A MFB officer said, the Shah Construction has once again given a letter to the BMC building proposal department to give him rights to develop the fire station. The initial development rights ended in January 2025, but the plot continues to be commercially exploited, with no signs of construction of the fire station, as promised by the contractor.

A meeting was held last month in this regard by AMC Ashwini Joshi and CFO Ravindra Ambulgekar.

