 Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Drugs Worth ₹1.85 Crore Smuggled From Bangkok At CSMIA In 2 Separate Cases; 2 Arrested
Mumbai Airport Customs officials seized hydroponic weed worth ₹1.85 crore in two separate cases involving passengers arriving from Bangkok. Nearly 1.86 kg of narcotics was recovered from concealed baggage and food packets, with both accused admitting the offence as investigations continue to trace larger networks.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 09:10 PM IST
Customs officials intercept international passengers at Mumbai airport and recover narcotics concealed in baggage and food packets | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 06: In two separate cases, Mumbai Airport Customs officials have seized drugs collectively valued at Rs 1.85 crore smuggled from Bangkok.

First seizure

In the first case, Customs officers intercepted Ulhasnagar resident C.M. Ahuja after he arrived from Bangkok on Thursday. Examination of his baggage resulted in the recovery and seizure of 999 grams of green-coloured dry leafy substance in lump form, which is the flowering or fruiting tops of the cannabis plant known as hydroponic weed, a substance covered under the NDPS Act. He admitted non-declaration, concealment, recovery and seizure of the narcotic substance.

Second interception

In another case, Customs officers intercepted one Ramesh Vijay after he arrived at CSMI Airport from Bangkok on Wednesday. “Upon opening his bag, the officers found some chocolates and snacks plastic packets, and after opening them one by one, one vacuum-sealed transparent plastic packet was recovered from each of such chocolates and snacks plastic packets, resulting in the recovery of a total of eight vacuum-sealed transparent plastic packets,” said a Customs officer.

The Customs officers recovered and seized 860 grams of green-coloured dry leafy substance in fruiting and flowering top form, known as hydroponic weed.

Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹1.77 Crore Gold Hidden Under Aircraft Seat, Passenger Arrested
“He admitted non-declaration, concealment, recovery and seizure of the narcotic substance for monetary consideration. The investigations in both cases are at a very preliminary stage, and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused,” the officer said.

