Bhiwandi Farmers Oppose MIDC Land Acquisition Plan, Warn Of Protests Over Livelihood Loss

Farmers submit a memorandum to the Bhiwandi sub-divisional office opposing the proposed MIDC land acquisition | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Feb 06: Farmers from several villages in Bhiwandi taluka have strongly opposed the state government’s proposed land acquisition for the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), expressing fears of displacement and loss of livelihood.

The affected farmers recently met Bhiwandi Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Amit Sanap and submitted a memorandum demanding the withdrawal of the acquisition plan.

Land earmarked without consultation

According to the proposal, nearly 99 hectares of agricultural land from Bhadane, Atkoli and Washere villages, located near the Padgha area, has been earmarked for MIDC development.

The move has triggered widespread discontent among local farmers, who claim that the decision was taken without prior consultation or adequate notice.

The land acquisition is based on a Government Resolution (GR) issued on October 28, 2025, by the Industries, Energy, Labour and Mining Department of the Maharashtra government. Following this, the SDO office issued notices to the farmers on January 14, leading to unrest in the rural belt.

Farmers cite earlier acquisitions

Speaking on behalf of the affected farmers, Prakash Bhoir alleged that large tracts of agricultural land in Bhiwandi taluka had already been acquired earlier for various infrastructure projects, including the Manmad–Mumbai petroleum pipeline, Reliance gas pipeline, power substations, and Tata Power transmission lines.

“Despite repeated acquisitions, farmers have not received fair or satisfactory compensation. This new proposal will completely uproot us,” Bhoir said.

Compensation demand and warning of agitation

The farmers argued that agriculture is their sole source of livelihood and that the rapid expansion of the warehouse and logistics sector has significantly increased land value in the region. They demanded compensation ranging between ₹10 lakh and ₹12 lakh per guntha if the government proceeds with the acquisition.

Advocate Sandeep Jadhav, who is supporting the farmers, warned that the agitation would intensify if the decision is not rolled back. “If required, farmers will approach the judiciary and also launch a large-scale protest on the streets to force the government to reconsider,” he said.

Among those present during the submission of the memorandum were Chandu Jadhav, Ramesh Shelar, Gurunath Bhoir, Pradeep Bhoir, Santosh Raut, Ravindra Patole, and several other affected farmers.

SDO responds

Meanwhile, SDO Amit Sanap stated that following the government decision, the Thane district collector has appointed the Bhiwandi SDO office as the competent authority for the acquisition process. “Farmers’ objections have been officially recorded and will be forwarded to the government for further action,” he said.

