 Maharashtra Extends e-KYC Deadline For Ladki Bahin Yojana
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Extends e-KYC Deadline For Ladki Bahin Yojana

Maharashtra Extends e-KYC Deadline For Ladki Bahin Yojana

The Maharashtra government has extended the e-KYC correction deadline till March 31 for Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries. The move comes after over 25 lakh women lost benefits due to mistakenly selecting incorrect eligibility responses during online verification.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 12:26 AM IST
article-image
Ahead of the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for January 15, election authorities have registered a case against four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP–Mahayuti) candidates for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during a ‘Ladki Bahin’ gathering in Kalamboli. | File Photo

Mumbai: At least 25 lakh beneficiaries of the Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana can heave a sigh of relief after the state government decided to extend the deadline for the mandatory e-KYC process for those who had submitted incorrect responses during online verification.

These beneficiaries were previously categorised as ineligible due to incorrect answers submitted during the e-KYC process. The earlier deadline was December 31, 2025, after which more than 25 lakh women beneficiaries lost their benefits due to an incorrect response to an online query.

With the deadline now extended till March 31, beneficiaries will get an opportunity to correct their response to the key eligibility question: Any member of the beneficiary’s family should not be a regular, permanent or contractual employee in any government department, undertaking, board or local authority of the government of India or the state government; or whether any such member is a retired government employee availing a pension - yes or no.

It had earlier come to notice that a large number of beneficiaries had mistakenly selected the wrong option and consequently lost their benefits. After the deadline passed and beneficiaries realised the error, many of them approached the government seeking rectification.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Extends e-KYC Deadline For Ladki Bahin Yojana
Maharashtra Extends e-KYC Deadline For Ladki Bahin Yojana
President Droupadi Murmu To Inaugurate Bastar Pandum–2026 In Jagdalpur On February 7
President Droupadi Murmu To Inaugurate Bastar Pandum–2026 In Jagdalpur On February 7
Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament Sees Bombay Scottish, Jamnabai Narsee, St Gregorios And Ryan CBSE Shine Across Mumbai Venues
Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament Sees Bombay Scottish, Jamnabai Narsee, St Gregorios And Ryan CBSE Shine Across Mumbai Venues
Chhattisgarh News: DGCA Approves All-Weather Operations At Bilaspur Airport
Chhattisgarh News: DGCA Approves All-Weather Operations At Bilaspur Airport
Read Also
Nashik: Shivsena (UBT) Performs Mahapuja For Sanjay Raut's Speedy Recovery
article-image

Also Watch:

The state’s earlier decision to conduct physical verification through anganwadi workers failed after the workers protested against being assigned the additional responsibility alongside their routine duties.

The government has now opted for an online correction process, allowing beneficiaries to amend their responses.

Launched on July 24, 2024, the Ladki Bahin Yojana has proved to be a game-changer for the ruling Mahayuti alliance in terms of political gains. The initial beneficiary count of 2.43 crore has now reduced to 1.88 crore following the application of various eligibility benchmarks.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Extends e-KYC Deadline For Ladki Bahin Yojana
Maharashtra Extends e-KYC Deadline For Ladki Bahin Yojana
OPEC Fund Delegation Meets MMRDA, Signals Infra Investment
OPEC Fund Delegation Meets MMRDA, Signals Infra Investment
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Arms, Funding And International Links Under Scanner; Accused Siddharth And...
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Arms, Funding And International Links Under Scanner; Accused Siddharth And...
Quick Thinking By Police, Volunteers Averts Gas Leak Disaster On Mumbai–Pune Expressway
Quick Thinking By Police, Volunteers Averts Gas Leak Disaster On Mumbai–Pune Expressway
NCLT Admits Insolvency Plea Against FIL Guarantor Poonam Wadhera Over ₹671 Crore Default
NCLT Admits Insolvency Plea Against FIL Guarantor Poonam Wadhera Over ₹671 Crore Default