Maharashtra Extends e-KYC Deadline For Ladki Bahin Yojana

Mumbai: At least 25 lakh beneficiaries of the Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana can heave a sigh of relief after the state government decided to extend the deadline for the mandatory e-KYC process for those who had submitted incorrect responses during online verification.

These beneficiaries were previously categorised as ineligible due to incorrect answers submitted during the e-KYC process. The earlier deadline was December 31, 2025, after which more than 25 lakh women beneficiaries lost their benefits due to an incorrect response to an online query.

With the deadline now extended till March 31, beneficiaries will get an opportunity to correct their response to the key eligibility question: Any member of the beneficiary’s family should not be a regular, permanent or contractual employee in any government department, undertaking, board or local authority of the government of India or the state government; or whether any such member is a retired government employee availing a pension - yes or no.

It had earlier come to notice that a large number of beneficiaries had mistakenly selected the wrong option and consequently lost their benefits. After the deadline passed and beneficiaries realised the error, many of them approached the government seeking rectification.

The state’s earlier decision to conduct physical verification through anganwadi workers failed after the workers protested against being assigned the additional responsibility alongside their routine duties.

The government has now opted for an online correction process, allowing beneficiaries to amend their responses.

Launched on July 24, 2024, the Ladki Bahin Yojana has proved to be a game-changer for the ruling Mahayuti alliance in terms of political gains. The initial beneficiary count of 2.43 crore has now reduced to 1.88 crore following the application of various eligibility benchmarks.

